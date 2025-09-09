Sebastien Lecornu arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

French president Emmanuel Macron has appointed defence minister Sebastien Lecornu as the country's new prime minister, the fourth in approximately a year.

Lecornu, 39, is the youngest defence minister in French history and architect of a major military build-up through to 2030, spurred on by Russia's war in Ukraine. It comes just 24 hours after politicians toppled Lecornu's predecessor Francois Bayrou and his government in a confidence vote on Monday, deepening the political crisis facing Europe's second-largest economy. Lecornu was one of the favourites to take over from Bayrou, and the Elysée Palace said he has been given the task of working with France's divided political parties to approve a new budget. Read more: Emmanuel Macron rules out snap election after no confidence vote plunges France into crisis Read more: France's embattled Prime Minister ousted in confidence vote as country faces deepening political crisis

Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Francois Bayrou (3rd R) and Sebastien Lecornu. Picture: Getty

His rise reflects Macron's instinct to reward loyalty, but also the need for continuity as repeated budget showdowns have toppled his predecessors and left France in drift. A former conservative who joined Mr Macron's centrist movement in 2017, Lecornu has held posts in local governments, overseas territories and during the president's yellow vest "great debate", where he helped manage mass anger with dialogue. He also offered talks on autonomy during unrest in Guadeloupe in 2021. But Macron's decision to immediately appoint a new Prime Minister hasn't been welcomed by opposing politicians, who were urging the President to call snap elections. Marine Le Pen, president of the far-right National Rally, said a fresh electoral contest "is the only way, the best way, to get out of a political crisis". “Dissolving parliament will not be option, but an obligation,” she added. The National Rally's Jordan Bardella echoed those calls, arguing "this country has been deadlocked for over a year". "It is dangerous to leave France drifting like this and to let those who've been in power for decades destroy the country," he told the BBC.

A scoreboard at the National Assembly shows the results of the no-confidence motion vote. Picture: Alamy