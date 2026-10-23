Macron brands fatal shooting near Paris 'racist terror attack' marking 'turning point' in France's history
The 39-year-old suspect reportedly fired bursts of shots using an automatic weapon from a vehicle in a suburb west of the French capital.
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French President Emmanuel Macron has called a fatal shooting near Paris a terrorist and racist attack which marked a turning point in the history of France.
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One person died, and four others were injured, including a 12-year-old child, following a drive-by shooting in Paris.
Mr Macron said the victims of the Trappes gunman were targeted solely due to their religion and the color of their skin.
"What happened today marks a turning point for the Republic and our country. What happened today was a terrorist and racist attack," he told reporters on Friday.
It comes after a man "appeared to be firing at random and seemed intent on carrying out a massacre", Ali Rabeh, the mayor of the Yvelines town of Trappes, told local media outlet BFMTV.
He said one of those injured was a 12-year-old girl, adding that the shooter lived in a nearby town.
The suspect, 39, reportedly fired bursts of shots using an automatic weapon from a vehicle in Trappes and then in La Verrière, which is about a 10-minute drive away.
He was subsequently arrested in Coignières.
The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office confirmed it has opened an investigation into the incident.
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Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu wrote on X: "Very serious events have just occurred in Trappes, in the Yvelines. One person has been killed and four others injured.
"The individual has been apprehended and placed in police custody.
"All resources of the security forces and the judicial authority are fully mobilised.
"The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office has announced that it is monitoring the situation.
"The competent authorities will communicate in due course."
Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described the shooting in Trappes as "a very serious incident."
Nuñez confirmed that "three areas" were affected, and that the suspect fired "an automatic weapon" at "five people".
It comes as around 70,000 security forces will be mobilise in France on Saturday to keep order in the country amid the ongoing riots, the French interior ministry has said.
Nunez added that there have been calls for looting and violence from the ultra-left, prompting the government to issue the warning of a crackdown.
Earlier this week, Emmanuel Macron pledged to help young people build a “desirable future”, after days of violent protests across France left thousands arrested and hundreds of police officers injured.In an address to the nation, the President said France is feeling “anger and shame” after what he called “incredible violence” in cities across the country.
He insisted there was “nothing that justifies” the riots, looting and damage, and said those responsible “will answer for what they have done”.