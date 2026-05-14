Brigitte Macron’s infamous “slap” of her husband Emmanuel was sparked by a jealous row over messages from an Iranian actress, it has been claimed.

A video taken as the pair exited their plane after touching down in Vietnam showed Mrs Macron placing her hands on the French President’s face, sparking speculation of a “domestic incident.”

According to French journalist Florian Tardif, Franco-Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani was at the centre of the French first lady's alleged rage.

He has claimed the incident was the result of “a fairly significant argument” where Mrs Macron “lost her temper”.

“What happened is that she saw a message from a well-known figure, an Iranian actress, Golshifteh Farahani,” Mr Tardif told RTF radio.

Mr Macron had had a “platonic” relationship with the actress “for a few months”, he alleged, but he claimed “that is no longer the case”.

Read more: Macron hits back after Trump mocks French president for being slapped by his wife

Read more: Two arrested after Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face during official visit