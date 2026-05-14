Macron 'slapped by wife' after 'row over message from Iranian actress'
The husband and wife had “a fairly significant argument” where Mrs Macron “lost her temper”, according to a French journalist.
Brigitte Macron’s infamous “slap” of her husband Emmanuel was sparked by a jealous row over messages from an Iranian actress, it has been claimed.
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A video taken as the pair exited their plane after touching down in Vietnam showed Mrs Macron placing her hands on the French President’s face, sparking speculation of a “domestic incident.”
According to French journalist Florian Tardif, Franco-Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani was at the centre of the French first lady's alleged rage.
He has claimed the incident was the result of “a fairly significant argument” where Mrs Macron “lost her temper”.
“What happened is that she saw a message from a well-known figure, an Iranian actress, Golshifteh Farahani,” Mr Tardif told RTF radio.
Mr Macron had had a “platonic” relationship with the actress “for a few months”, he alleged, but he claimed “that is no longer the case”.
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Macron vs. his wife— WTF_Fails (@FailsWtf) April 1, 2026
Macron's wife gave him a light slap to calm him down.#macron #wife #viral pic.twitter.com/z0EjxQCPKh
He said the messages “went quite far”, with one allegedly reading: “I find you very pretty.”
“That is what I was told and repeated by those around them,” Mr Tardif added.
The French first lady’s team has raced to deny the allegations, which Mr Tardif has made as he promotes his new book - An (Almost) Perfect Couple.
“Brigitte Macron categorically denied this account directly to the author on March 5, specifying that she never looks at her husband’s mobile phone,” her team said in a statement.
In the clip of incident, Mr Macron steps back, looking shocked, before collecting himself and waving at the camera.
The Elysee initially claimed the images were fake, before later confirming they were in fact legitimate but simply “horseplay”.
When asked about the incident, Mr Macron insisted he was "simply joking with my wife as we often do".
Speaking to French media in Hanoi, he dismissed suggestions there had been a “domestic incident”, accusing online trolls of spouting “nonsense.”
Ms Farahani, who left Iran for France in 2008, has previously poured cold water on rumours of a relationship between her and Mr Macron.
“There is a lack of love in some people and they need to create such romances to fill it,” she told Gala magazine.