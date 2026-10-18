Protesters have clashed with riot police with multiple civic buildings set ablaze in the country's worst riots in years

Protesters and police forces clash relentlessly in Place de la République on October 17. . Picture: LE PICTORIUM/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Macron will make an address to the nation tonight after days of violent protests erupted across France, leading to thousands of arrests with hundreds of police officers left injured.

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The President will address the French public this evening at 19:00 BST (20:00 CET), his office confirmed. It comes after France's interior ministry confirmed almost 2,000 people had been arrested amid the country's worst riots in years which saw protesters clash with riot police and multiple civic buildings set ablaze. Interior minister, Laurent Nunez said investigations were underway "to identify the perpetrators of these acts so that they may be held accountable before the courts". On Sunday afternoon Donald Trump waded into the upheaval, blaming the disruption on immigration - despite protesters criticising the soaring cost of living and the condition of schools. "France is Burning!" the US President wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial. "The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country. Close your borders and take control before it is too late!" Read more: Two injured, including headteacher, after pupil opens fire at secondary school in France Read more: Tear gas and water cannons deployed as French police clash with students on new day of Paris school protests

A clock tower spire collapsed in the French city of Limoges. Picture: PASCAL LACHENAUD/Getty

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron has sought to blame the upheaval on “ultra-left” groups, which broke out six months before French voters head to the polls to elect a new President. It comes after Macron, 48, and his wife Brigitte, 78, were criticised for appearing oblivious to the scenes of chaos unfolding after the pair were spotted enjoying a Celine Dion gig on Friday as riots erupted across France. One furious demonstrator likened the couple to Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI, the French king and his wife who were executed in the 1789 revolution. Lina Bernard, an organiser of a protest rally in Paris, told the Mail on Sunday the couple "were acting like Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette" - both of whom were executed in the 1789 revolution with brought down the French monarchy. She added: "They appear to think that there is no problem with anything." A historic clock tower in the city of Limoges collapsed after it was set alight, while a tourism office in Lyon was set on fire and a town hall in Marseilles was sacked amid the most violent protests of the year so far, almost a month after student riots erupted in Paris on September 17. Some 1,800 people had been arrested by Sunday midday, with hundreds of police officers injured. In Paris, there were 855 arrests, according to an updated tally this morning. It comes after 550,000 people, including Yellow Vest activists, joined student demonstrators in Paris, Marseille, Rennes and Toulouse, according to the interior ministry.

At least 500,000 people were understood to have taken to the streets as police fired tear gas and clashed with protesters. LBC's France correspondent Peter Allen said there was "lots of anger" after Macron attended the pop concert on Friday night as the riots started. He described scenes across the country as "non-stop disorder" with "thousands of youngsters smashing into shops, setting fire to things, attacking the police. Absolutely non-stop." "It was only about 2 hours ago that it was finally quelled," he told Matthew Wright on Sunday morning. "This was replicated across the country. Incredible scenes down in Marseille of the police coming under attack. Limoges, this beautiful old town hall which doesn't exist anymore, was burnt to the ground. Lyon, the main tourist office was burnt to the ground. "It really is an incredible situation, and many said that the police lost control for large parts of the night as well, which is a huge concern." It comes as Emmanuel Macron said there was “no place” for violence in France, vowing that those responsible for looting and damage would be “prosecuted and punished”. The French president accused “sowers of chaos” of stopping peaceful protesters from making their voices heard. However, the main protest in Paris was said to have been carried out peacefully, according to local reporters. Amina Kalache, who joined demonstrators on the streets, said there had been “not only violence” but also peaceful protest over social inequality and the school system. She added she was “surprised” by what she viewed as a heavy-handed police response.

Aucune place pour la violence dans notre République.



Ceux qui ont cassé, attaqué les préfectures comme les commerces, pillé jusqu’à nos mairies, seront poursuivis et punis.



Aux forces de l’ordre, garantes du droit à manifester, je dis le soutien de la Nation.



Nous ferons tous… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 17, 2026

Protesters attack a tourism office in Lyon during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Lyon, France, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Protesters stand next to a burning car amid clashes during a demonstration at the Place de la Republique in Paris. Picture: Reuters

The student protests started last month at high schools in Paris' poor northern suburbs, where anger over teacher shortages and shabby facilities evolved into a broader movement focused on inequality, public spending and living standards. A large police presence was visible in central Paris, especially near landmarks such as the Champs-Elysees and the Arc de Triomphe, which were excluded from the routes of two authorised demonstrations. Protesters in high-visibility vests blocked streets, recalling the Yellow Vest movement that marked President Emmanuel Macron's previous term in office. In Marseille, the mayor said the town hall had been vandalised and that additional police were being sent to the city following talks with the prime minister and interior minister.

French riot police run amid clashes with protesters in Paris. Picture: REUTERS

Other cost of living protests took place on Saturday across the continent in Belgium, Italy and Portugal. While uncoordinated with the French ones, demonstrators in these nations have similar concerns around economic instability. Students clashed with police in Brussels on Saturday during their protest about university registration fees. Police fired tear gas and water cannons at the protesters, whom they accused of setting fires in the city and launching missiles at the police . Masked protesters in Milan joined into a previously peaceful demonstration and began looting luxury shops and setting fire to property. Police have said at least 50 people were detained, many of them minors.

Police clash with youth demonstrators in central Milan as cost-of-living protest escalates. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Riot police in Paris. Picture: Reuters

Protesters gather in Paris. Picture: Reuters

About 100 people walked towards the start of the protests shouting "All cops are bastards", according to a Reuters witness. Police tactics during the protests have drawn criticism following a series of injuries among demonstrators, including a teenager who lost a hand after picking up a stun grenade.

A masked protester throws an object onto a burning car in Paris. Picture: Reuteres

French riot police have fired tear gas at protesters. Picture: Reuters