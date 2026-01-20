The French President donned a pair of sunglasses as he addressed the World Economic Forum

France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures during the World Economic Forum. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Emmanuel Macron has warned we are “entering a world without rules” as he slammed Donald Trump’s attempts to take over Greenland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Donning a pair of sunglasses, the French president hit out at “bullies” who adhere to the “law of brutality.” These comments come as Trump ramps up his attempts to take control of Greenland, refusing to rule out military intervention and threatening to slap his European allies with a wave of new tariffs. “We do believe that we need more growth and more stability in this world, but we do prefer respect to bullies,” Macron told the World Economic Forum, speaking in English. Read more: 'Have a backbone': California governor urges 'pathetic' European leaders to stand up to Trump amid Greenland threats Read more: 'We have to have it': Trump shares AI image planting US flag in Greenland - as he leaks private messages 'from Macron'

French President Emmanuel Macron dons a pair of sunglasses at the WEF. Picture: Alamy

“We do prefer science to conspiracies, and we do prefer the rule of law to brutality.” He added: “Sometimes Europe is too slow, for sure, and needs to be reformed, for sure. “But [it] is predictable, loyal and where you know that the rule of the game is just the rule of law – it’s a good place. “I think this is a good place for today and for tomorrow”, he said, before pledging to commit 2026 to delivering a global agenda “in order to fix global imbalances through more cooperation”. The French president donned the stylish glasses after previously giving a speech to the French military with a bloodshot red eye.

Macron delivered a speech at the Istres military air force base on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Late on Monday night, Trump published a series of private messages from Macron, in which the French president said he “did not understand” Trump’s threats to invade Greenland. In the message, Macron says he supports the President on Syria and Iran, but he does not understand what he's doing in Greenland. Macron then offers to set up a meeting between Trump and other world leaders after Davos in Paris.

On Tuesday, Trump also leaked a message that appears to have been sent with NATO General Mark Rutte. Picture: TruthSocial.