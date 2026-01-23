The new artwork will aim to portray the "strong and complex personality" of the monarch

Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A former Madame Tussauds artist who has been tasked with creating a new sculpture of the late Queen has given LBC News a preview of what people can expect.

Karen Newman, who spent 20 years working for the iconic London waxwork museum, has been tasked with creating the monarch's "strong and complex personality." The tribute will accompany a larger statue of the Queen created by sculptor Martin Jennings, overlooking The Mall, on the other side of St James's Park, which will now be accompanied by a statue of Prince Philip. Speaking to LBC News's Steve Holden, Ms Newman said: "I'm very honoured and excited and I'm really looking forward to it. Read more: Queen Camilla's reading charity launches major study on how book clubs affect the brain Read more: King leaves London with no Harry reunion on day of Duke’s emotional evidence

Sculptor Karen Newman modelling a clay head of Tony Blair at London's famous Madame Tussaud's waxworks museum. Picture: PA

"The final designs haven't been decided yet, we're still in discussion. But I will make what they call a maquette, which is a small working model and then probably a life-size head and scale that up and see how that looks and then build the rest of it. "I think she was a very admirable figure in so many ways and very complex. And that's what interests me, her sense of humour, her love of animals, her steadfastness and so many qualities that she had. "Hopefully I'll manage to pack them all into the portrait."

Queen Elizabeth II during a walkabout after a church service at St Peter and St Paul West Newton in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

The figure of her late husband, which will stand close to the Queen’s, was originally planned to accompany a new Prince Philip Gate on Birdcage Walk in architect Lord Foster’s proposals for the memorial. But it will now be placed in a prime spot near Marlborough Gate on The Mall, which leads to Buckingham Palace, with the positioning reflecting the pair's "partnership" throughout her reign, the Cabinet Office said. Ms Newman, a member of the Royal British Society of Sculptors and the Society of Portrait Sculptors, sculpted wax portrait figures including former Prime Ministers Harold Wilson and Sir Tony Blair, as well as Stevie Wonder, Yoko Ono and many other famous faces during her time at Madame Tussauds.

Karen Newman's sculpture of Second World War secret agent Noor Inayat Khan. Picture: PA