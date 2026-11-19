From SAS soldiers to explorers and lifesavers: Extraordinary lives of Britain's special forces veterans revealed
The extraordinary lives of former SAS soldiers have been revealed through previously unseen military archives and interviews, as questions continue over how Britain supports and makes use of the skills of its Armed Forces veterans.
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From conquering some of the world's toughest mountains to crossing frozen landscapes, saving lives and launching charities, former members of Britain's most famous special forces regiment have continued to achieve remarkable things long after leaving military service.
Their stories have been brought together in a new account of the SAS, which explores how the skills and determination developed in one of the world's most demanding military units have shaped the lives of its former soldiers.
It comes as Britain faces renewed questions over how it supports personnel leaving the Armed Forces and whether their military experience is properly recognised by civilian employers.
Research published by the Office for National Statistics in 2025 found that more than half of veterans responding to a national survey had, at some point, taken a job below the experience or skill level of their last military role.
The findings also showed that while more than eight in ten veterans believed they possessed transferable skills, many had struggled to find employers who recognised them.
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Earlier this month, the Government announced it was more than doubling its network of organisations providing support to veterans and their families, with millions of pounds being invested in helping former service personnel access employment, housing and healthcare.
But a new book, written by former SAS officer Tom Petch with the backing of the SAS Regimental Association, shines a light on what can happen when the skills learned in military service are put to use in civilian life.
Made by the SAS features new interviews with former members of the regiment, including survival expert Bear Grylls, mountaineer and former SAS soldier Krishna Thapa, campaigner Jamie Hull and record-breaking polar explorer Louis Rudd.
Their experiences offer an insight into the character and resilience of men who have served in a regiment whose activities are often shrouded in secrecy.
The SAS has become one of the most recognisable military units in the world, with its origins in the deserts of North Africa during the Second World War and its reputation cemented by operations including the storming of the Iranian Embassy in London in 1980.
But while its military exploits have been well documented, much less is known about the lives of the soldiers who served in the regiment once they return to civilian life.
Petch, who spent eight years in the British Army, including serving as a troop commander in 22 SAS, was granted privileged access to the SAS Regimental Association's archives and conducted new interviews with former members.
The resulting stories cover veterans who have gone on to tackle extraordinary physical challenges, support charitable causes and build successful careers far removed from the battlefield.
Petch said: "So much of the SAS’ contribution must remain secret, making this book a rare opportunity to highlight the qualities of those who have served with the unit: their pursuit of excellence, resilience and selflessness.
"It has been a privilege to collaborate with the SAS Regimental Association to tell some of the stories about its members that can be told."
The material includes previously unseen photographs from the regiment's archives, offering a rare glimpse into the history of a unit whose operations and personnel are normally closely guarded.
The accounts also come at a time when the Government is attempting to improve the transition from military to civilian life.
On November 5, ministers announced that the number of organisations in the VALOUR veterans' support network would increase from 14 to 34, as part of a £50 million programme aimed at improving access to services across the country.
The Government says the network is intended to help veterans and their families navigate everything from employment and housing to healthcare and welfare support.
The challenges facing those leaving the military are not limited to finding employment, with some veterans also having to adjust to life without the structure, camaraderie and sense of purpose they experienced during their service.
While the experiences of former SAS soldiers are not representative of every veteran, the stories highlight how military service can equip individuals with skills that remain valuable long after they have left the Armed Forces.
For Petch, the aim is also to tell a different side of the SAS story, one that looks beyond its famous operations and focuses on the people who have served within its ranks.
Made by the SAS, published in collaboration with the SAS Regimental Association, is released by Penguin Michael Joseph on November 19, priced £25 in hardback.
Readers who wish to support the SAS Regimental Association can find out more at Mars and Minerva or donate through JustGiving