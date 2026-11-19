From the battlefield to the world's toughest challenges: New book reveals extraordinary lives of SAS veterans. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

The extraordinary lives of former SAS soldiers have been revealed through previously unseen military archives and interviews, as questions continue over how Britain supports and makes use of the skills of its Armed Forces veterans.

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From conquering some of the world's toughest mountains to crossing frozen landscapes, saving lives and launching charities, former members of Britain's most famous special forces regiment have continued to achieve remarkable things long after leaving military service. Their stories have been brought together in a new account of the SAS, which explores how the skills and determination developed in one of the world's most demanding military units have shaped the lives of its former soldiers. It comes as Britain faces renewed questions over how it supports personnel leaving the Armed Forces and whether their military experience is properly recognised by civilian employers. Research published by the Office for National Statistics in 2025 found that more than half of veterans responding to a national survey had, at some point, taken a job below the experience or skill level of their last military role. The findings also showed that while more than eight in ten veterans believed they possessed transferable skills, many had struggled to find employers who recognised them. Read more: UK Special Forces veterans warn Britain is ‘eroding the will to fight’ as troops sent to battle ISIS face years under murder investigation Read more: UK Special Forces unite in rare public intervention to condemn ‘green light’ for veterans’ persecution

LBC launches new subscription service, LBC Catch Up Plus. Picture: LBC

Earlier this month, the Government announced it was more than doubling its network of organisations providing support to veterans and their families, with millions of pounds being invested in helping former service personnel access employment, housing and healthcare. But a new book, written by former SAS officer Tom Petch with the backing of the SAS Regimental Association, shines a light on what can happen when the skills learned in military service are put to use in civilian life. Made by the SAS features new interviews with former members of the regiment, including survival expert Bear Grylls, mountaineer and former SAS soldier Krishna Thapa, campaigner Jamie Hull and record-breaking polar explorer Louis Rudd. Their experiences offer an insight into the character and resilience of men who have served in a regiment whose activities are often shrouded in secrecy. The SAS has become one of the most recognisable military units in the world, with its origins in the deserts of North Africa during the Second World War and its reputation cemented by operations including the storming of the Iranian Embassy in London in 1980. But while its military exploits have been well documented, much less is known about the lives of the soldiers who served in the regiment once they return to civilian life. Petch, who spent eight years in the British Army, including serving as a troop commander in 22 SAS, was granted privileged access to the SAS Regimental Association's archives and conducted new interviews with former members.

Made by the SAS by author and former SAS officer Tom Petch, in collaboration with the SAS Regimental Association. Picture: Tom Petch