Kate McCann today attended court to give evidence against two alleged stalkers. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Kate McCann has opened up about the moment an alleged stalker claiming to be her daughter turned up at her family home.

Kate, mother of missing Brit Madeleine McCann, is today giving evidence against two women accused of stalking her by sending emails, making phone calls and turning up at her home. One of the women, Polish national Julia Wandelt, claimed to be the missing Maddie on social media and sent Kate a slew of disturbing text messages and voice mails. Appearing behind a screen at Leicester Crown Court, Kate opened up about her first interactions with the alleged stalker. Read more: Who is Christian Brueckner and what happened to Madeleine McCann?

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg (also accused of stalking) at Leicester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Kate McCann said she became aware through officers working on Operation Grange, the Met Police inquiry into her daughter's 2007 disappearance, that Wandelt believed herself to be Madeleine. Prosecutor Michael Duck KC then read excerpts of messages Wandelt sent to Mrs McCann, in which the defendant said "let me prove I am not a liar" and "give me a chance, I don't want money". After confirming that she could remember the messages "arriving" at her mobile phone, Mrs McCann was asked by Mr Duck if she had responded to the messages. Mrs McCann answered: "No. I did not want to engage."

Julia Wandelt has claimed to be Madeleine McCann. Picture: Social media

But Wandelt was persistent, Mrs McCann went on, at one point messaging the mum “I’m not crazy, do not give up on your daughter.” The messages became so overwhelming that Mrs McCann considered taking a DNA test to prove once and for all that Wandelt was not her daughter. Michael Duck KC asked Kate McCann about a voicemail message left on her phone by Julia Wandelt which asked her and husband Gerry for a DNA test to be carried out. He said: "Was that something you had a willingness or desire to do?"

