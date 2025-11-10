Julia Wandelt, who claimed to be Madeleine McCann, is set to be deported from Britain after her conviction for harassment

By Chay Quinn

Julia Wandelt, who claimed to be Madeleine McCann, is set to be deported from Britain after being convicted of harassing the missing girl's parents Kate and Gerry.

The Home Office has confirmed that proceedings to deport Wandelt have now begun - after she was let out of prison following her six-month sentence last week. She had been behind bars since February and was released on account of her time served on remand. Wandelt, from Lubin in south-west Poland, was accused of peddling the myth that she is Madeleine, who disappeared aged three in Portugal in 2007, while stalking and harassing Kate and Gerry McCann by sending emails, leaving voicemails, and turning up at their home. On Monday, a Home Office spokesperson told LBC: “The Home Office has begun deportation proceedings in Ms Wandelt’s case.” Read More: Madeleine McCann prime suspect allowed to leave Germany after restriction lifted Read More: 'We take no pleasure': Kate and Gerry McCann speak out after Madeleine fantasist guilty of harassment

After a weeks-long trial, the 24-year-old was cleared of stalking the family, but found guilty of harassment. Her co-defendant, Karen Spragg, 61, was found not guilty of stalking or harassment. In the wake of the verdict, Kate and Gerry McCann said in a statement “we take no pleasure in the result” adding: “Like most people, we did not want to go through a court process and only wanted the harassment to stop.” Throughout the trial, the jury heard of the distress Wandelt caused the McCann family, sending Kate personal text messages, calling her "mum" and even showing up at their family home. Trial judge Mrs Justice Cutts pointed out immediately after the verdicts that the maximum sentence for harassment was six months’ imprisonment.

The judge said: “I think it also is a fact that Julia Wandelt has been in custody since her arrest in February of this year. “So she will have been in custody in fact for longer than the maximum sentence.” The judge then went on to thank the jury for their service on the trial and the “care and attention” they had brought to considering the evidence. Wandelt and Spragg held hands in the dock before the verdicts were handed down, after the jury deliberated for more than seven hours. Wandelt, who sat beside Spragg in the dock, gasped at the verdicts, while Spragg cried.

Kate and Gerry McCann, who were once named as suspects or “arguidos” in Madeleine’s disappearance by Portuguese investigators, both gave evidence from behind a screen during the trial. While giving evidence, an emotional Mr McCann said he and his wife still cling on to hope that Madeleine may be alive today. When asked about the impact of Wandelt’s false claim, Mr McCann responded: “It has many effects – we don’t know what happened to Madeleine. There’s no evidence to say she’s dead. We really hope, and we know it’s only a glimmer, that Madeleine is alive. “When so many people claim to be our missing daughter, it inevitably pulls your heartstrings, but there is a wider effect that is more damaging. “That’s detrimental to any existing investigation and obviously we have always put that (the inquiry) first.” In December last year, Wandelt left a letter at the McCanns’ home in Rothley, Leicestershire, in which she wrote “Dear Mum (Kate)” and signed “Lots of love, Madeleine”. Wandelt also called Mrs McCann “mummy” and said “you are my mother” in other messages.

