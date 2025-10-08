Madeleine McCann disappeared while on holiday with her family in Portugal in 2007

Julia Wandelt (R) has claimed to be Madeleine McCann. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Gerry McCann has told a court that after being asked to look at a photograph of alleged stalker Julia Wandelt, he was "very confident" that she was not his daughter Madeleine.

Earlier, Wandelt had to be taken out of the dock after uncontrollably sobbing and screaming "Why are you doing this to me" at Kate McCann. The outburst came during an emotional day of testimony from Kate McCann in which she open up about the moment she says that Wandelt turned up at her family home. The Polish national has consistently claimed to be the missing child who vanished in Portugal in 2007. Gerry McCann took to the witness box at the start of the afternoon session at Leicester Crown Court, also giving evidence from behind a curtain. He said he wanted to protect his children after the "horrible things" that have been written about the family since Madeleine's disappearance. Wandelt, 24, from Lubin in south-west Poland, and Karen Spragg, 61, of Caerau, Cardiff, both deny a charge of stalking.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg at Leicester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Gerry McCann said the two women "definitely" showed no sign of leaving when they attended his home address in December last year, and started banging on the door and "shouting". He said of his interaction with the women: "I think it was straight away I said the Metropolitan Police eliminated Julia from the inquiries. "She (Spragg) said something about a cover up and also of me being a member of the Masons. I was pretty astounded. I don't know much about the Masons, I did not know they allow Catholics in - I said something like that. "She said again about covering up." Mr McCann said that Wandelt was holding a plastic folder that she was trying to "force into his hand". Prosecutor Michael Duck KC asked if Mr McCann was prepared to take what Wandelt was trying to give him. He replied: "No. I was trying to get inside the house."

Madeleine McCann vanished from their hoiliday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007. Picture: Getty