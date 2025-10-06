Julia Wendelt falsely claimed to be Madeleine McCann has also claimed to be two other missing girls, a jury has been told. Picture: Social media

By George Icke

An alleged stalker who falsely claimed to be Madeleine McCann has also claimed to be two other missing girls, a jury has been told.

The court heard that Wandelt contacted a charity called Missing Years Ago, which helps with historic missing person cases, in January or February 2023, dates which "coincided with Julia Wandelt's assertion she was Madeleine McCann". Mr Duck said: "The initial contact with the charity was not to contend that she was Madeleine McCann but rather to suggest that she was another missing girl, Inga Gehricke. "Inga was a young girl who had disappeared in Germany, but as with Madeleine McCann, Julia Wandelt was precluded from being a realistic candidate by virtue of her age and obvious differences."

Madeleine Mccann vanished in Praia da Luz on the coast of Portugal in 2003. Picture: Alamy

Leicester Crown Court heard that Julia Wandelt, 24 - who believed she was Madeleine, called and messaged Kate McCann 60 times in a single day, including about her alleged memories of the girl's abduction. Wandelt, from Lubin in south-west Poland, is on trial with Karen Spragg, 61, of Caerau Court Road in Caerau, Cardiff, but both deny stalking Kate and Gerry McCann causing serious alarm or distress between June 2022 and February this year. Prosecutor Michael Duck KC told the jury on Monday: "In the time between 2022 and her arrest in 2025, Julia Wandelt did not limit her claims to be a missing girl to the tragic case of Madeleine McCann. "By the latter part of February 2023, she had now asserted she was potentially two different missing girls."

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julia Wandel (right), also known as Julia Wandelt, appearing at Leicester Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy