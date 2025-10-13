'You are my mummy': Alleged stalker messaged Kate McCann more than 60 times in a single day
"I cry when I listen to your voice or when I see you," she told Mrs McCann
A woman accused of stalking Madeleine McCann's parents allegedly messaged mother Kate more than 60 times in a single day, including "memories" of the missing girl’s abduction.
Listen to this article
Leicester Crown Court heard Julia Wandelt, 24, from Lubin in Poland, allegedly stalked Kate McCann and her husband Gerry, by sending emails, making phone calls and turning up at their address between June 2022 and February this year.
On one occasion Mrs McCann received five text messages from Wandelt within seven seconds, the jury was told.
The court heard that Wandelt said in a message to Mrs McCann: "I cry when I listen to your voice or when I see you.
"You are mummy. You know it’s me. You know I’m not crazy."
Read More: 'She is not Madeleine': Missing girl's great aunt declares at trial of alleged stalker
Read More: McCanns 'installed panic button' after Polish fake Madeleine turned up at family home, sister tells court
In another message she described an “example of what I can remember”, about a barbecue when she was young, with other children, and she claimed she asked Mrs McCann whether she could get a ball.
The message said: “I cry when I hear your voice. I feel this connection, I don’t know how to explain it.”
She added: “I always thought that you are innocent. I feel in my heart that you did not want this to happen. I know people judge you and they judge me too.
“I know you probably finished, closed, this chapter in your life, and I know you don’t want to open this again probably, but I always want to hear your voice.”
In a voicemail, Wandelt claimed to have a memory of “trying to shout ‘mummy, daddy'”, adding: “I could not say anything. I could not shout, I could not do anything.
”The jury heard that one night, Wandelt sent a message to Mrs McCann at 1am, saying: “I don’t understand why you don’t want to do a DNA test.”
Jurors heard a recording of Mr McCann answering the phone once last year, when he told Wandelt: “You must have the wrong number.”
In a following voicemail, Wandelt said: “I know it was you Gerry. You answered the call. Why is it so hard to answer the call and speak with me?
“I haven’t done anything wrong. If you’re looking for Madeleine, you should do a test with me.”
In a separate voicemail, the court heard, Wandelt said the “last thing” she wanted was to post about her claims to be Madeleine on social media, but added she was left with “no choice”.
The jury was told that the day before Wandelt was arrested, she sent a message to Mrs McCann which said: “I actually miss you. I want this horror to be ended. Please, Mum. Yours, Julia (Madeleine).”
Wandelt and Spragg, of Caerau Court Road in Caerau, Cardiff, both deny one count of stalking.
The trial continues.