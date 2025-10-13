"I cry when I listen to your voice or when I see you," she told Mrs McCann

Sketch of Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg at Leicester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A woman accused of stalking Madeleine McCann's parents allegedly messaged mother Kate more than 60 times in a single day, including "memories" of the missing girl’s abduction.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leicester Crown Court heard Julia Wandelt, 24, from Lubin in Poland, allegedly stalked Kate McCann and her husband Gerry, by sending emails, making phone calls and turning up at their address between June 2022 and February this year. On one occasion Mrs McCann received five text messages from Wandelt within seven seconds, the jury was told. The court heard that Wandelt said in a message to Mrs McCann: "I cry when I listen to your voice or when I see you. "You are mummy. You know it’s me. You know I’m not crazy." Read More: 'She is not Madeleine': Missing girl's great aunt declares at trial of alleged stalker Read More: McCanns 'installed panic button' after Polish fake Madeleine turned up at family home, sister tells court

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Karen Spragg (left) and Julia Wandelt (right) listening as Kate McCann gives evidence from behind a blue curtain at Leicester Crown Court, where they are charged in connection with alleged stalking. Picture: Alamy

In another message she described an “example of what I can remember”, about a barbecue when she was young, with other children, and she claimed she asked Mrs McCann whether she could get a ball. The message said: “I cry when I hear your voice. I feel this connection, I don’t know how to explain it.” She added: “I always thought that you are innocent. I feel in my heart that you did not want this to happen. I know people judge you and they judge me too. “I know you probably finished, closed, this chapter in your life, and I know you don’t want to open this again probably, but I always want to hear your voice.” In a voicemail, Wandelt claimed to have a memory of “trying to shout ‘mummy, daddy'”, adding: “I could not say anything. I could not shout, I could not do anything.

Madeleine McCann vanished from a family holiday on May 3, 2007. Picture: Getty

”The jury heard that one night, Wandelt sent a message to Mrs McCann at 1am, saying: “I don’t understand why you don’t want to do a DNA test.” Jurors heard a recording of Mr McCann answering the phone once last year, when he told Wandelt: “You must have the wrong number.” In a following voicemail, Wandelt said: “I know it was you Gerry. You answered the call. Why is it so hard to answer the call and speak with me? “I haven’t done anything wrong. If you’re looking for Madeleine, you should do a test with me.”

Download the LBC app. Picture: LBC