The alleged stalker suggested that if she did a DNA test with the McCanns, members of the “tapas group” could “clear your names”

Court sketch of Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg at Leicester Crown Court, where they are charged in connection with an investigation into the alleged stalking of Madeleine McCann's family. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A Polish woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann sent disturbing and upsetting messages to a family who were in Portugal with the McCanns when their daughter went missing, a trial has heard.

Jurors were told that Julia Wandelt, 24, also contacted the daughter of David and Fiona Payne, who has been “adversely impacted” by the girl’s disappearance. In one message, Wandelt, from Lubin in south-west Poland, suggested that if she did a DNA test with the McCanns, members of the “tapas group” could “clear your names”, the court heard. Mr and Mrs Payne, who have been “very close friends” to the McCanns for around 25 years, gave evidence on Wednesday at Leicester Crown Court and said Wandelt called them and sent them both messages last year. Mrs Payne told the court she was “angry” that Wandelt sent friend requests and messages to their daughter. She said: “It’s really difficult actually. Read more: DNA test proved alleged McCann stalker was not Madeleine, court hears Read more: 'You are my mummy': Alleged stalker messaged Kate McCann more than 60 times in a single day

“I think she’s a vulnerable young adult who has been adversely affected by Madeleine’s disappearance. “She has the good sense to ignore these messages. “I feel angry actually that she (Wandelt) sought to manipulate her in that way.” Speaking about the messages sent to her family more generally, Mrs Payne told the court: “It’s disturbing. “We have had a lot of contact from various people over the years, reporters and the like wanting information or people with conspiracy theories, however we have never been contacted by anyone who thinks they could be Madeleine.” Prosecutors allege Wandelt peddled the myth that she was Madeleine, who went missing in 2007 during a family holiday, while stalking Kate and Gerry McCann, by sending emails, making phone calls and turning up at their address between June 2022 and February this year. Recordings of two phone calls between Wandelt and Mr Payne on October 8 and 9 last year were played to the court. In the first, Wandelt is heard to say: “Please connect me with Kate and Gerry. “Operation Grange threatened me and I never lied.” In a call the next day, Wandelt asked for a DNA test before Mr Payne said: “I don’t know who you are." Wandelt replied: “I’m Julia Wandelt. I’m trying everywhere. All doors are closed. I truly believe I might be Madeleine.” Mr Payne told the jury: “I get a lot of phone calls and when you get someone ringing up in such a nature, it’s quite upsetting. “I feel there was nothing I could provide during that conversation, as I alluded to.” In a series of messages after these phone calls, Wandelt wrote: “I could hear the sadness in your voice David. “You are literally the only person connected to Kate and Gerry McCann who answered my call and spoke with me a little bit. “You are my only hope David, help me please.”

Court artist sketch of Amelie McCann giving evidence via video link to Leicester Crown Court, where Julia Wandelt and Karen Spragg are charged in connection with an investigation into the alleged stalking of Madeleine McCann's family. Picture: Alamy