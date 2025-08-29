Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance is set to be released from prison in just three weeks’ time, German authorities have confirmed.

Convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner is being detained at Sehnde Prison near Hanover, where he is currently serving a seven-year sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in the Algarve in 2006, which he still denies. He will be released by September 17 at the latest, according to the lead prosecutor investigating Madeleine McCann's disappearance. The 48-year-old German national is still thought to be dangerous, prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has said. He said an expert recently assessed the convict, determining him to be a danger to society. However, the criminal will be released from prison without delay due to the current legal situation, Mr Wolters added.

Portuguese and German nvestigators work during a new search operations amid the investigation into the disappearance of Madelein. Picture: Getty

Brueckner has previously been described by staff at the prison as reclusive and emotionless. He has been acquitted for five non-related sex offences. These included three separate counts of rape and two cases of exposing himself to children. While the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, he has never been charged with any crime in relation to it and denies any involvement. Then three years old, the toddler vanished from a holiday spot near his house on May 3 2007 - becoming perhaps the most high-profile missing persons case this century. She vanished after she was left sleeping while her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, went for dinner in a nearby restaurant. In June, German authorities were reportedly looking to build a case against Brueckner as cops scoured more than 20 plots of land in Praia da Luz.

Missing child Madeleine McCann. Picture: Getty