Alleged stalker Julia Wendelt has falsely claimed to be Madeleine McCann . Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

An alleged stalker who claims to be Madeleine McCann has told a court she is not a "liar or attention seeker".

Julia Wendelt, 24, from Lubin in south-west Poland, told her stalking trial at Leicester Crown Court that she tried "everything to get help to find out who I am, get a DNA test with Kate and Gerry McCann." Prosecutors allege Wandelt peddled the myth she was Madeleine, who went missing aged three during a family holiday in Portugal in 2007, while stalking Kate and Gerry McCann by sending emails, making phone calls and turning up at their address. Yesterday in court, Wendelt denied claiming to be Madeleine for attention or financial gain, saying she “could not be able to heal from my trauma if I never fully know who I am”.

Madeleine Mccann. Picture: Alamy

Asked by her barrister Tom Price KC about messages she sent to Madeleine's sister Amelie, Wandelt said: "I tried everything to get help to find out who I am, get a DNA test with Kate and Gerry McCann. "No one seemed to be interested in helping me." Questioned about a message she sent to Miss McCann which said "I don't want to give up", Wandelt told jurors: "I wanted to be able to heal from my trauma. "I knew this was the only way to find out who I am and what exactly happened to me - just where I came from." Read more: Fawlty Towers star Prunella Scales dies aged 93 Read more: Family of British couple imprisoned in Iran 'living a nightmare' as they await verdict Wendelt also said she never thought sending messages to the Madeleine's sister Amelie would upset her. Tom Price KC asked if she was being manipulative by sending the messages, Wandelt replied: "No, I think I was being very honest, trying to get the truth of who I really am." Wandelt told the jury that someone made contact with her on Instagram in June 2024 and sent her photographs of the McCanns. She said: "I had never seen these photos, so they had to be unpublished. It had to be someone who knew Kate and Gerry." The defendant added that the messages came "out of the blue" and that anyone had the ability to message her Instagram page.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg at Leicester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy