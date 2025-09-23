Brueckner was living in the Algarve at the time Madeleine went missing. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner tried to buy an untraceable pay-as-you-go mobile phone at a shop in Germany after his release from jail.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Madeleine McCann was three when she vanished while on holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007. Picture: Collect

“It was then he really weirdly asked me if he could buy a Sim card without an identity card. “That would mean no one could trace his calls.” The shop worker told him it’s illegal to register a phone without an ID card in Germany. Brueckner was released last Wednesday and has been seen at a nightclub and trying to get free Domino’s pizza before he headed to the phone shop. “Everyone hates him here. No one wants him here,” Farouk added. Brueckner denies any involvement in the Madeleine McCann case. He was released last week after serving a seven-year prison sentence for the rape of an elderly woman at her home in Praia da Luz in 2005.

Police officers hold back a photojournalist as a car carrying believed to be carrying Christian Brückner (not pictured) leaves the JVA Sehnde High Security Prison on September 17. Picture: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

The Met said the 49-year-old remains a suspect in its own investigation – with Portuguese and German authorities also probing Madeleine’s disappearance. Madeleine vanished in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in 2007, shortly after she was left sleeping by her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, who went for dinner in a nearby restaurant. Brueckner left the high-security prison in Sehnde near Hanover just after 9.15am German time (8.15am BST), last Wednesday morning, German police said. He will have to wear an electronic ankle tag for the next five years, according to a German investigator. Christian Wolters, prosecutor for the city of Braunschweig, said: “He will also be assigned a probation officer, with whom he must maintain contact at least once a month. Christian B must also notify the court in advance of any change of residence or place of stay and obtain its approval. “If he violates these conditions, he faces either a fine or a prison sentence of up to three years.” German media also reported that he will have to give up his passport, although his lawyers are expected to appeal against the conditions.

An aerial view of the Ocean Club apartments and tapas bar, Praia da Luz, Portugal where Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007. Picture: Alamy