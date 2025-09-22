Madeleine McCann, who has been missing since 2007, and suspect Christian Brueckner . Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brückner has reportedly claimed he has information that could solve the “scandal of the century.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The rapist, who has recently been released from jail, allegedly told a shopkeeper he is “sitting on crucial information” while shopping for a phone. Brückner, the prime suspect in the case of missing Brit Madeleine McCann, is said to have added he “won’t last long” outside of prison because he has “dirt” on people who want him dead. The convicted rapist reportedly made the comments while shopping for an untraceable mobile phone. Read more: Who is Christian Brückner and what happened to Madeleine McCann?

Madeleine McCann was three when she vanished while on holiday. Picture: Alamy

Shop manager Farouk Salah-Brahmin, 32, told The Sun: “Brückner told me he had some information. “I don't know if it’s the McCann case but he said he had evidence that could bring the scandal of the century to an end. “He said he would end all the accusations against him. He said he can bring his own solution. He said something about USB sticks.” Brückner has refused to cooperate with police hunting for the missing Maddie. “The way he said it he must have been talking about the Madeleine McCann case,” Farouk continued. “What else could he be talking about? “It sounded to me like he was part of something wider. Something he clearly had knowledge of. Some network or something maybe. “I thought maybe he knows other people who were involved — but it’s clear he knows far more than he had been telling the police. “That struck me as weird — that he said he had knowledge of this but hadn’t told police. I don’t understand why he would do that.”

Suspect Christian Brueckner is currently serving time over an unrelated rape case but could be released this year. Picture: Alamy

CCTV shared by the Sun shows Brückner purchasing a £90 Xiaomi Redmi Android phone and a SIM card. Farouk added he was clearly the first person Brückner had spoken to at length since being released from jail. He said: “I had no idea he was in my town before he walked in. I thought, ‘What does he want here in this area?’ He was just carrying a backpack and a load of supermarket shopping bags. “I admit I was afraid. It’s a dangerous guy, and I had to be careful and keep a distance. He was directly in front of me. No space, no barrier. There he was, Christian Brueckner. “He claimed everything that happened to him was an injustice.”

A 2023 search for Madeleine McCann did not find any new evidence. Picture: Alamy

Madeleine McCann disappeared while on holiday with her family in Portugal in 2007 and the news was quickly pounced upon by the British press, becoming one of the most high-profile missing person cases ever. Leicester-born Madeleine was only three when she went to Praia da Luz with her parents Kate and Gerry as well as her two-year-old twin siblings. The three children fell asleep on May 3 in their holiday apartment and their parents went for dinner with friends but came back to check on them throughout the evening. Kate discovered that Madeleine was missing at 10pm and a police investigation began.