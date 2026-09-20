Christian Brueckner was living in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007. In 2022, German authorities identified him as the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance

German authorities identified Brueckner as the prime suspect in Madeleine’s case in 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Christian Brueckner, the police prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, has revealed he was “150 yards” from the resort where the family were staying on the night she went missing.

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Brueckner, a convicted paedophile and rapist, has admitted he was “selling drugs” near the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal’s Algarve, but denies any connection to Madeleine’s disappearance. German authorities identified the him as the prime suspect in Madeleine’s case in 2022. He was living in Praia da Luz at the time and was said to have received a phone call near the area on the night Madeleine disappeared in 2007. Madeleine, who was three years old, disappeared while her parents were having dinner with friends at a restaurant around 100 yards from their daughter’s room. Read more: Met Police ‘handed key evidence’ on Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner Read more: Madeleine McCann's parents slam new Channel 5 drama about disapperance

Madeleine, who was three years old, disappeared while her parents were having dinner with friends at a restaurant around 100 yards from their daughter’s room. Picture: Getty

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Brueckner said he had tried to leave Praia da Luz because he had a “van full of drugs” on the night Madeleine went missing, but was stopped by police. “I was on the beach, not far from Maddie's hotel, selling drugs,” he said. “I'd been in Spain and smuggled the weed into Portugal. I was even stopped by police three times on the street [in Praia da Luz] while they were looking for Maddie. Luckily, they didn't find the drugs. My van was full of them. He added: “I was making a quick getaway; there were flashing blue lights and checkpoints everywhere. I just thought, 'Get me out of here'.' Brueckner was released from prison in September 2025 after serving a sentence for the rape of a US tourist. He has previously been convicted of drug trafficking, assault and sexual abuse of children. This is the first time Brueckner has publicly revealed information about his whereabouts on the night of Madeleine’s disappearance.