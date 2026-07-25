Sean McCann's family supported him from the crowd as he competed in the men's 400m freestyle swimming final in Glasgow

Sean McCann missed out on a medal in the men's 400m freestyle swimming final at the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

The parents of Madeleine McCann cheered on as their son Sean competed in his Commonwealth Games debut for Scotland in the final of the men's 400 metres freestyle.

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Kate (up L) and Gerry McCann (up R), parents of Scotland's Sean McCann, watch as he competes in the Men's 400m Freestyle Final. Picture: Getty

The final was won by Sam Short in 3:41.25, with Elijah Winnington getting the silver in 3:45.56, and Benjamin Goedemans just behind in 3:45.57. England's James Guy was fourth in 3:46.70. McCann, who studies chemical engineering at Loughborough University, previously represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Tobago in 2023, where he finished fifth in the 400m freestyle event. As a child at the City of Leicester club, he won multiple county titles and was national champion in his age group. His parents are regular spectators at his swimming competitions, where he swims for Scotland through his dad Gerry, who was born in Glasgow.

Sean McCann qualified in eighth place for the 400m freestyle final. Picture: Getty

Scott says he hopes to use his experience at the championships to target a place in the Great Britain team for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. "The Olympics is always the ultimate goal," he said. "Being able to represent Scotland here is a really important stepping stone towards that. Hopefully, with a couple more years of hard work, I can put my name in the mix."

Scott McCann was two years old when Madeleine disappeared in 2007. Picture: Getty