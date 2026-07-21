Madeleine McCann’s brother Sean will take part in the Commonwealth Games after being selected to swim for Scotland.

Sean will compete at the games in Glasgow this week.

Sean and his twin sister Amelie were just two years old when their older sister Madeleine disappeared from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal in 2007.

Sean will compete as a freestyle swimmer at the games where he hopes to qualify for Team GB for the Olympics in 2028.

He has already completed for Scotland at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago in 2023 in the 400m and 1500m freestyle.

Writing a few years ago on the Joe Humphries Memorial Trust website, he said: “I started competitive sport when I was eight, joining Charnwood triathlon club.

“It was here that I discovered my passion for swimming and I joined Loughborough Town swimming club to increase the number of swim sessions I did per week.

“At the age of ten, I was selected to swim at City of Leicester and I have since gone on to win multiple county titles as well as becoming regional and National champion in my age group.

“In order to have achieved this, I have had to remain extremely dedicated, getting up at 4am multiple mornings each week to train, since the age of 11.

“I train nine times a week in the pool, as well as three gym sessions, totalling over 20 hours of training per week.”