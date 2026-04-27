Balloons were released in memory of Finbar Sullivan, who was stabbed during a fight in Primrose Hill

Finbar Sullivan's mother Leah Seresin (centre) starts the balloon release during a vigil on Primrose Hill. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Madness frontman Graham “Suggs” McPherson took part in a vigil attended by hundreds of people for a 21-year-old filmmaking student who was stabbed to death in a north London park.

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Suggs sang It Must Be Love as balloons were released in memory of Finbar Sullivan, who was stabbed during a fight in Primrose Hill in the early evening of April 7. Famous faces turned out along with friends and family at the viewing point on Primrose Hill on Sunday evening. They included musician Paul Weller, Dexys Midnight Runners frontman Kevin Rowland, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie and The Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock, organisers said. Dozens of candles and bunches of flowers were placed at the gates to the park, along with pictures of Mr Sullivan. Read more: Starmer to call time on shoplifting ‘free-for-all’ as government pledges to make assaults on retail workers a criminal offence Read more: Lords to vote on move to delay social media ban

21-year-old Finbar Sullivan, who was fatally stabbed in an incident at Primrose Hill. Picture: Alamy

Some of his favourite songs were sung and a minute’s silence was held. Mr Sullivan, known as Fin by his friends, was a student at the London Screen Academy. According to his father, he had gone to Primrose Hill to test a new camera he got for his birthday. Chris Sullivan said his son had ambitions to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, cameraman Michael Seresin, who worked on Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban and Rambo III. His father, who is a club promoter best known for founding the Wag Club in London, said after the vigil: “This is subsequent to my son being stabbed very near this spot to death… on the 7th April. “We decided to have a little tribute to him and get all these people together.

Balloons are released at a vigil on Primrose Hill, north London, in memory of 21-year-old filmmaking student Finbar Sullivan. Picture: Alamy