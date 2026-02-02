Madonna is set to release her first album in seven years in 2026 and has confirmed she is working on a follow-up to a classic.

"Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began! COADF- P. 2 🪩 2026" she wrote on Instagram after announcing a new deal with Warner.

She is now putting together Confessions of a Dancefloor Part 2, a follow-up to her 2005 album, which was one of her final cuts with Warner Bros before she singed with Interscope.

Madonna, 67, was recently spotted in Margate, visiting her friend Tracy Emin, and afterwards she called the Kent seaside town "an idea of heaven" .

The highest selling female artist of all time has re-signed with her long-time label Warner Records, whom she parted ways with after her Celebration greatest hits in 2009.

She is said to still be working on the album, which will be her first since the release of Madame X in 2019.

The original was marked for its disco sound and featured the hits Hung Up, Sorry and Jump.

About a part two album, she added: "Been listening to Confessions on a Dance Floor on repeat.

"It's so gooooooood! I looked through my closet and found some dancing shoes by Gina and a disco Jacket made by Gucci from that Era.

"It’s time to go Dancing! Can’t wait to share, Confessions Part 2 with everyone [soon]."

"The disco era continues," she added.

No release date has yet been given, other than that it will come out in 2026.

Last year, she finally put to bed a feud with Elton John that had developed over decades.

In 2002, Sir Elton called her Die Another Day Bond theme "the worst ever" - and told her to "f*** off" during the Q Awards 2002.

But Madonna has since confirmed the pair are now on good terms and speaking positively about each other - with Sir Elton having asked for forgiveness.

"Forgiveness is a powerful tool, within minutes we were hugging," she said of the reunion.