Papa don't beach: I'm in Margate deep! Madonna stuns locals by turning up at town art festival
The Queen of pop has called Margate her “idea of heaven” following her visit to the Kent seaside town for an art festival
Megastar Madonna has stunned locals in Margate after being spotted attending the town's 'Off Season' arts event.
The singer praised her friend, artist Tracey Emin, who hails from the town, for inspiring the local creative community
She swapped Manhattan for Margate on a visit to the grassroots 'Off Season' event, which takes place in art studios and warehouses across the town.
The megastar posted pictures of the art exhibition on Instagram, and described her friend of more than 25 years, Dame Tracey Emin, as a "pearl" and a "precious necklace that has been draped around Margate".
World-renowned artist Emin hails from the town and has long been a champion of its light and beauty.
"What she has created in this community by the sea is quite remarkable," said the ‘Like a Virgin’ singer.
Describing Margate as "inhabited and energized by creativity," she said the town was her "idea of heaven".
"Whenever I go there, I feel like I’ve entered a dream," she added.
It's not the singer's first visit to Margate; she has visited several times in recent months, including stops at local galleries and studios.
Margate is home to the Turner Contemporary art gallery, located on the seafront where 19th-century British artist JMW Turner used to stay to paint the town's sea and skies.