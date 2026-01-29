Megastar Madonna has stunned locals in Margate after being spotted attending the town's 'Off Season' arts event.

The singer praised her friend, artist Tracey Emin, who hails from the town, for inspiring the local creative community

She swapped Manhattan for Margate on a visit to the grassroots 'Off Season' event, which takes place in art studios and warehouses across the town.

The megastar posted pictures of the art exhibition on Instagram, and described her friend of more than 25 years, Dame Tracey Emin, as a "pearl" and a "precious necklace that has been draped around Margate".

World-renowned artist Emin hails from the town and has long been a champion of its light and beauty.

"What she has created in this community by the sea is quite remarkable," said the ‘Like a Virgin’ singer.

Describing Margate as "inhabited and energized by creativity," she said the town was her "idea of heaven".

"Whenever I go there, I feel like I’ve entered a dream," she added.