The line-up of A-Listers performed for 1.5 billion people who tuned in around the world to watch the final between Spain and Argentina.

The line-up of A-Listers performed for 1.5 billion people who tuned in around the world to watch the final between Spain and Argentina. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Madonna, Justin Bieber and Shakira were among the stars who dazzled audiences during the first half time show in World Cup history.

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The line-up of A-Listers performed for more than 1.5 billion people. Picture: Alamy

Madonna kicked off the show dressed in a lilac-coloured motorcycle outfit. Picture: Getty

The halftime show then a saw performance from Korean boyband BTS, who wore matching red outfits as they sung their 2020 disco anthem Dynamite. As they performed, the actor Jason Sudekis appeared in character as TV American football coach Ted Lasso. The British sitcom follows the story of an American coach hired to manage struggling English football team AFC Richmond in south west London. As he walked the stage, Sudekis said: “I think we need some heart, someone who can bring the love. You thinking what I’m thinking?”

Justin Bieber appeared as a substitute and stripped things back with an acoustic version of his 2025 song Everything Hallelujah, changing the last lyrics to: “It’s the World Cup, Hallelujah.” . Picture: PA

The halftime show also saw performances from Korean boyband BTS, who wore matching red outfits as they sung their 2020 disco anthem Dynamite. . Picture: PA

At that point Justin Bieber appeared as a substitute and stripped things back with an acoustic version of his 2025 song Everything Hallelujah, changing the last lyrics to: “It’s the World Cup, Hallelujah.” He later gave way to Colombian singer Shakira who performed in a yellow and pink outfit alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy to sing their World Cup anthem Dai Dai. The spectacle ended with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy appearing on the pitch with the PS22 Chorus who sang: “We believe in love.” Shakira joined the group with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who curated the show and was spotted in the crowd of singers. Pundits offered analysis of the first half of the match on either side of the performance, which former England star Wayne Rooney described as “crap”.

The spectacle ended with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy appearing on the pitch with the PS22 Chorus who sang: “We believe in love.”. Picture: PA