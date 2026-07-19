Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber perform at first ever World Cup half time show
The line-up of A-Listers performed for 1.5 billion people who tuned in around the world to watch the final between Spain and Argentina.
Madonna, Justin Bieber and Shakira were among the stars who dazzled audiences during the first half time show in World Cup history.
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The line-up of A-Listers performed for 1.5 billion people who tuned in around the world to watch the final between Spain and Argentina.
It was the first show of its kind for the international football tournament and extended the interval to about 27 minutes, breaking Fifa’s own rules which restrict the break to a maximum of 15 minutes.
The show at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the first in World Cup history, also featured Korean pop group BTS and an appearance from Muppets characters Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.
Madonna kicked off the show dressed in a lilac-coloured motorcycle outfit, with a performance of her 2000 song “Music” and the 2026 hit “Danceteria”.
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The halftime show then a saw performance from Korean boyband BTS, who wore matching red outfits as they sung their 2020 disco anthem Dynamite.
As they performed, the actor Jason Sudekis appeared in character as TV American football coach Ted Lasso.
The British sitcom follows the story of an American coach hired to manage struggling English football team AFC Richmond in south west London.
As he walked the stage, Sudekis said: “I think we need some heart, someone who can bring the love. You thinking what I’m thinking?”
At that point Justin Bieber appeared as a substitute and stripped things back with an acoustic version of his 2025 song Everything Hallelujah, changing the last lyrics to: “It’s the World Cup, Hallelujah.”
He later gave way to Colombian singer Shakira who performed in a yellow and pink outfit alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy to sing their World Cup anthem Dai Dai.
The spectacle ended with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy appearing on the pitch with the PS22 Chorus who sang: “We believe in love.”
Shakira joined the group with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who curated the show and was spotted in the crowd of singers.
Pundits offered analysis of the first half of the match on either side of the performance, which former England star Wayne Rooney described as “crap”.
Half-time entertainment has become a major feature of sporting events in the US, notably during the NFL’s Super Bowl showpiece.
The World Cup show was staged in support of the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to raise 100 million US dollars (£75 million) to expand access to education and football for children around the world.
Before the match, a string of stars appeared for the tournament’s closing ceremony, including Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, pop star Robbie Williams and US singer Jennifer Hudson.
Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini and streamer IShowSpeed also performed before kick-off along with Post Malone and rapper Swae Lee.
Other celebrities in the crowd included The Odyssey actor Matt Damon, comedian Will Ferrell, Dune actor Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend, social media star Kylie Jenner, as well as former England footballer Sir David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham.