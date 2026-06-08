Madonna has urged fans to put down their phones at concerts, expressing frustration with the "persistent need" to document everything rather than experience the moment.

Madonna said this was due to the fact that everyone seems to have a pervasive, “persistent need” to document everything but "I came to this earth to be a doer, not a watcher."

Appearing in New York City on Friday night for the premiere of her Confessions II – The Film, Confessions II, at the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York, the singer noted that all those in attendance had their phones locked in Yondr pouches.

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Commenting on how she was greeted with a sea of screens when performing at Coachella with Sabrina Carpenter in April, she said that the “deep tribal experience” of dancing is being tainted by concertgoers’ inability to enjoy the moment.

The pop superstar said: “Put your f*****g phones down and connect."

Madonna is the latest star to complain about the growing use of phones at concerts.

In April, The Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde revealed that she "may never tour again" because of the increased use of tech at gigs.

Last week, while performing in the West End Rosamund Pike making headlines called out an audience member who was texting during a pivotal scene in her performance of Inter Alia.

“You know who you are and I’m not going to single you out,” she said. “Maybe it was very important, and maybe you’re a doctor, and you’re saving someone's life, and I hope you are, but we do see these, we do feel them.”

Madonna, will be releasing her new album on July 3 and will also be headlining the World Cup final half-time show alongside Shakira and BTS.