The latest figures put the number of people evacuated across France and Spain at around 135,000

A firefighter waters burning tires and barrels while battling a wildfire in Cebreros area, near Avila, 80 kms west of Madrid on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A wildfire burning near Madrid has reached its “peak” and is now "beyond" firefighters’ ability to extinguish, officials have warned.

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Around 25,000 people have been evacuated as the blaze moves towards the towns of Robledo de Chavela and Fresnedillas de la Oliva, west of the Spanish capital. A further 20,000 people have been told to remain indoors, while emergency crews focus on containing the fire and protecting communities in its path. "It is not possible to attack the fire in that area, so defensive measures are being taken," Carlos Novillo, the regional government's emergency management chief, said. Officials have warned residents to stay indoors as wildfire smoke hit air quality, with vulnerable people urged to take extra care. It comes as wildfires in south-west France have forced the evacuation of 110,000 people and burned through more than 14,000 hectares of land. Read more: More than 100 firefighters tackling blaze at industrial unit - after 'explosion' heard by local residents Read more: Birthplace of Adolf Hitler reopens as police station in bid to deter Neo-Nazis

Firefighters respond to a wildfire in Lege-Cap-Ferret in the Gironde. Picture: Reuters

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said around 50 firefighters had been injured as crews battled what he described as an unprecedented “convective fire”. He said the blaze was “self-sustaining” and changing direction as it moved east towards the Bordeaux metropolitan area. Bordeaux Airport has been closed, while military resources are being deployed to support exhausted emergency crews. France has also appealed for international assistance, with European countries responding to the call. The latest figures put the number of people evacuated across France and Spain at around 135,000. Earlier, a fast-moving wildfire forced more than 10,000 people from homes and campsites near France's Atlantic coast.

Beach-goers in Lacanau look on as a wildfire burns in a forest area near the Bassin d'Arcachon. Picture: Reuters

The upmarket tourist destination of Lege-Cap Ferret, known as the French Hamptons, is in the middle of a massive evacuation effort, with forests, villas and tourist accommodation burning in flames. People were forced to flee by boat in some areas and France has requested aid from the EU's civil protection mechanism - calling on fire-fighting machinery from across the continent. "France has requested the activation of the European Union's civil protection mechanism. We will soon be able to count on reinforcements from two Croatian Canadair aircraft, two Portuguese Air Tractor planes, as well as two heavy Black Hawk helicopters from the Czech Republic and Slovakia," Mr Macron posted online. Flames have burned over 10,000 hectares of land in the Gironde area, and at least 40,000 people have been evacuated from the Cap-Ferret peninsula.

The Ferret Peninsula (situated between the Atlantic and the Garonne River) is being evacuated. Picture: Alamy

Five hundred firefighters are battling to control the blaze, the prefecture said, adding that no one had been injured so far. The wildfire is located near the Arcachon Bay area, a tourist hotspot, and many of those evacuated are visitors staying in camping sites. "Overnight, the fire spread more quickly than we had imagined," said Philippe de Gonneville, the mayor of Lège-Cap Ferret.

🔴🔥🐎 FLASH | Des chevaux ont été sortis en urgence d’un centre équestre de Biscarosse. Ils parcourent la commune en panique. pic.twitter.com/1dm3Xd4t9p — French Report (@french_report78) July 23, 2026

Footage taken in the south-western town of Biscarrosse captured chaotic scenes, showing several cars rushing down roads to get away from the flames. Another video showed horses frantically running down a street as a huge black cloud of smoke engulfed the town. Extreme heat and a drought is fuelling fires across Europe - and scientists warned that climate change was worsening the continent's water shortage. Across Europe, three heatwaves in succession this season have intensified drought, strained water supplies and left vegetation tinder-dry, helping wildfires scorch more land already this year than the annual average of the past two decades on the world's fastest-warming continent. The heat has also been blamed for thousands of deaths.

Firefighters in France battle a fast-moving wildfire. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy Live News

The Cap Ferret peninsula, often likened to the upscale Hamptons in the United States, is home to some expensive properties where wealthy Parisians and Bordelais come to sip white wine and feast on oysters. Lège is the only one of the peninsula's 11 villages that is currently threatened by the fire, but Gonneville said authorities had evacuated 5,200 people overnight. He said access was completely closed, and contingency plans were in place to evacuate the entire peninsula by both road and sea if necessary. The fire later reached the edge of Lège, forcing the evacuation of several campgrounds and neighbourhoods close to the forest.

Firefighters battle a fast-moving wildfire between Saumos and Le Porge after the blaze scorched around 2,400 hectares of forest and triggered the evacuation of thousands of people. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy Live News

"We moved here two and a half years ago because it's a lovely place, and we don't know what we'll return to," said Jeanine Clarke, 46, evacuated to a nearby evacuation centre with her family and dog. Camper Elizabeth Carron said she was having dinner when she saw the flames. "The sky turned red. Black and red. Then little by little, we could smell it. There were ashes on the car, on the caravan, on my grandchildren's little tent. Then two hours later, they advised us to leave." Wildfires remained a major challenge across Spain on Thursday, with authorities tackling several significant blazes. Train traffic on Spain's Madrid-Barcelona high-speed rail line resumed on Thursday after a wildfire near the tracks prompted the suspension of services between Mejorada del Campo and Alcalá de Henares, east of Madrid. Railway infrastructure operator ADIF said the fire was unrelated to railway operations and that services on one of the country's busiest transport corridors were gradually returning to normal after the incident was resolved.

View of a thick column of smoke caused by a wildfire on 23 July 2026 in Burgohondo, Ávila, Castile and León, Spain. Picture: Europa Press via AP

In neighbouring Spain, authorities were still working to put out fires which have raged for several days, while in Italy, a 59-year-old firefighter died after falling ill while battling a large wildfire near San Cataldo in Sicily. Across central Spain, firefighters, emergency personnel and military units remained deployed as authorities monitored multiple active fires, including blazes in Guadalajara, Toledo, Ciudad Real and Albacete. More than 100,000 hectares have burned nationwide so far this year. Over 10,000 excess deaths were recorded across Europe and Britain in the last two record-breaking heatwaves in May and late June, with scientists saying the only credible reason for the unusually high toll was heat-related. Belgium on Thursday said June 27 - during its heatwave last month - was the country's second deadliest day of the 21st century, with 650 deaths. Europe is bearing the brunt of a rapidly warming climate, with temperatures rising more than twice as fast as the global average. The Reuters Climate Monitor, an interactive tool tracking weather patterns, showed the average high across Western Europe is forecast to be 26.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is 2.9 C above the normal high for July 23 from 1961-1990.

A Civil Guard vehicle monitors the spread of the fire on 23 July 2026 in San Martín de Valdeiglesias, Madrid (Spain). Picture: Europa Press via AP