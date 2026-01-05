Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are due to make an initial appearance at a federal courthouse this afternoon.

Nicolas Maduro faces drug and weapons charges that carry the death penalty if convicted. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has told a New York court that he is a "decent man" as he pleaded not guilty to narco-terrorism charges.

The country's president, 63, made his first court appearance after he and his wife Cilia Flores were captured at their home in Caracas by the US military on Saturday. In his first public words since being brought to the US, Maduro told the court: "I am not guilty, I am a decent man, I am still the president of my country." Read more: China tells Trump to keep hands off Venezuela's oil and release Maduro Read more: Trump issues stark warning to Venezuela’s new leader as Maduro to appear in US court

Maduro arriving to court in New York. Picture: Reuters

Maduro appeared in court wearing a prison jumpsuit alongside his wife, who also pleaded not guilty to the charges. The couple faces drug and weapons charges that carry the death penalty if convicted. Their next court appearance will be on March 17. Maduro is being represented by Barry J. Pollack, known for helping to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. His legal team is expected to content the legality of his arrest and argue that he is immune from prosecution as a sovereign head of state. The Venezuelan leader arrived in New York earlier today in shackles and surrounded by armed officers as he prepared for his first court appearance. He was seen wearing a brown prison jumpsuit as he was dragged from a helicopter in chains, after he was flown across the East River from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. Maduro was then escorted by two police officers, one on each arm, before being joined by more than 10 armed officers, who escorted him into an armored vehicle. The captured Venezuelan president was subsequently driven to Manhattan Federal Court, where he will be arraigned at 12pm ET (5pm GMT). According to US attorney general Pam Bondi, Maduro faces charges of: Narco-terrorism conspiracy

Cocaine importation conspiracy

Possession of machine guns and destructive devices

And conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US

An armored vehicle carrying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Picture: Alamy

Under federal law, a defendant found guilty of violating the Controlled Substances Act “as part of a continuing criminal enterprise” can be eligible for capital punishment, according to the Library of Congress. But death sentences for drug offences are uncommon, with most capital offences involving homicide. Maduro's lawyers are expected to contest the legality of his arrest, arguing that he is immune from prosecution as a sovereign head of state. He and his wife, Cilia Flores, 69, are due to make an initial appearance at the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse this afternoon. Speaking to reporters hours after Maduro’s capture, Mr Trump revealed his plans to exploit the leadership vacuum to “fix” the country’s oil infrastructure and sell “large amounts” of the fuel to other countries. The US will “run” the country until “a safe, proper and judicious transition” transfer of power can take place, Mr Trump said. In a post on his Truth Social platform shortly before addressing the media, he posted an image which appeared to show the autocratic leader blindfolded aboard the US warship Iwo Jima and headed to New York.