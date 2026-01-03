Explosions have been heard across the Venezuelan capital following weeks of military pressure amid Donald Trump's war on drug cartels

Trump claims Venezuelan President Maduro and wife 'captured' by US and 'flown out' of country following airstrikes. Picture: Truth Social / X / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has claimed President Maduro and his wife have been 'captured' by the US and 'flown out' of Venezuela following a series of airstrikes on the capital Caracas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft have been seen across Venezuela's capital, after repeated threats from Donald Trump against the country's leader Nicolas Maduro. Low-flying aircraft, loud explosions and columns of smoke were seen and heard during the early hours of Saturday morning, with several locations targeted across the capital. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the US President confirmed on Saturday that the United States "has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela." He added that President Maduro and his wife have been "captured and flown out of the Country" as part of an operation carried out by "US law enforcement'. Seven strikes overnight saw Venezuela declare a "national emergency", with the country's government accusing Trump of "military aggression". Read more: Trump confirms first strike on Venezuelan soil in escalation of military operations Read more: New ‘Trump class’ warships to be 'biggest ever built' as US president ramps up pressure on Venezuela

The US President is now scheduled to hold a press conference at 4pm GMT where he is expected to reveal further details surrounding the US strikes. The action follows threats from Trump and ramped up military pressure against Maduro linked to what the US President claims to be an ongoing war on drug cartels. However, Venezuela's government was seen to denounce the aggression, accusing the US of "attempting to forcibly break the nation's political independence".

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the US President said: "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been captured alongside his wife. Picture: Truth Social

In the Truth Social post, uploaded shortly after 9:30am GMT, Trump wrote: "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. "This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago." "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Venezuela's government was seen to denounce the aggression, accusing the US of "attempting to forcibly break the nation's political independence". Picture: X

The explosions reportedly began at 1:50am local time, with one targeting Fort Tiona, the headquarters of the Venezuelan Ministry of Defense. The southern part of the city, located close to a major military base, has been left without power, as have several other areas, according to reports. Meanwhile, a column of smoke has been seen rising from La Carlota airport. Locals from several neighbourhoods reportedly poured into the streets amid the chaotic scenes.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been captured by the US. Picture: Alamy

Some residents were forced to evacuate a building near the Miraflores presidential palace after the explosions were heard. The Venezuelan government has accused the US of committing the attack, saying it "rejects, repudiates, and denounces" America's "military aggression". It said the US is attempting to "seize Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, attempting to forcibly break the nation's political independence". "Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean, and seriously endangers the lives of millions of people," it added in a statement.

Strike against La Carlota Air Base #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/xBwtNIATOt — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) January 3, 2026

Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. Picture: Alamy

The White House and Pentagon have yet to officially commented on Saturday's strikes, but American officials speaking anonymously to US outlets have confirmed reports that the US is behind the attacks. It comes after US President Donald Trump warned his deadly drone strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug boats could soon move to land.

Explosions have reportedly left parts of the city without power. Picture: Reuters