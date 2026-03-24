“In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life. It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.

Mel, who found fame as a relationship coach on Married At First Sight (MAFS) died ‘surrounded by love,’ her husband said.

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"This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both.

"This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.

"To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.

"On behalf of our family and her incredible friendship group, thank you for the support from around the world."

Mel was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023 and earlier this month said it had spread to her brain.

Channel 4 said in statement: "All of us at Channel 4 are incredibly saddened by the news of Mel's death. Our thoughts and condolences are, first and foremost, with her family and loved ones.

"We're privileged to be the channel that is home to Mel's work, which was at the heart of Married At First Sight's phenomenal success, both in the UK and Australia. It reflected so much about her - her fierce advocacy for other women, her passion for healthy relationships and her mission to unite people in love.

"Just as importantly, we'd like to pay tribute to Mel as a person. For many who work for Channel 4, Mel was not just a colleague but a friend, someone who radiated joy, warmth and optimism, who energized every room she walked into, with humour and positivity.

"Everyone who knew her will miss all this about her and much more. We share in the sorrow that we're sure many viewers will now feel at this terrible loss."

CPL Productions, who make Married at First Sight UK, said: "All at CPL were deeply saddened to hear of the death of our beloved friend and colleague, Mel Schilling.

"Over many years, many of us have been privileged to work with Mel on Married At First Sight, and her loss today will come as a tremendous sadness to all who knew her.

"Mel went far beyond being just a fantastic on-screen presenter; she was a friend to CPL, and to many of us who worked with her.

"We send our love and heartfelt condolences at this incredibly difficult time to Mel's family, friends, and all who were close to her. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched."

Earlier this month, doctors told her "there is nothing further they can do" to treat her cancer.

She said she now has cancer in the left side of her brain and that her light is "starting to fade".

The TV personality, known for offering relationship advice on the hit Channel 4 reality dating show, had treatment for colon cancer in 2023.

But a routine scan months later found "small nodules" in her lungs which have since spread to parts of her brain, causing "blinding headaches and numbness" down the right side of her body.

Schilling said while filming MAFS she underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy, and has now been told that there is nothing further that can be done to treat the cancer.

In a post on Instagram earlier in March, she said her "world changed" in an instant after being told that her cancer had spread.

She said: "Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026. Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing.

"Over Christmas, however, I began experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side.

"After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do.

"Hearing those words changes everything.

"My light is starting to fade - and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love."

"Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don't know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people."

She thanked people for messaging her words of encouragement and support and said they have helped "shape the mindset" she needed to "keep fighting".

Schilling added: "If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn't feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life."

It comes after Schilling announced she would be stepping back from the Australian version of the programme after 12 seasons on the expert panel.

In a statement shared online, Channel 4 said MAFS Australia expert John Aiken will step in to replace Schilling for the remainder of the UK series, which is currently being filmed.

The broadcaster said: "All of us at Channel 4 are immeasurably saddened by the news about Mel's health, and are sending all of our love and support to Mel and her family.

"Over five series of Married at First Sight UK, and twelve series of Married at First Sight Australia, Mel has become a hugely valued and much-loved part of the Channel 4 family; to many of us she is a friend as well as a colleague.

"Her wisdom, warmth, humour and kindness shine through, and these qualities mean that everyone involved in MAFS, from the producers and contributors, to the viewers, love and respect her as much as we do.

"MAFS UK is currently filming and, with Mel's blessing, her good friend and fellow MAFS Australia expert, John Aiken, has done us the great favour of stepping in for her for this series."

The production company which makes the UK version of the dating show, CPL, also said they were "shocked" and "deeply saddened" to learn about her diagnosis.

CPL continued: "She is not only a valued colleague but a dear friend, and has played an integral role in the success of Married At First Sight over many years.

"Mel is greatly loved and respected by everyone at CPL, and our thoughts with her and her family as they face this profoundly difficult time.

"We are sending our love, strength and unwavering support."