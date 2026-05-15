Officers had appealed for information after a man and a woman were captured on camera following an attack on a mother and her children.

Police released the image of two people they want to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: BTP/Social media

By Danielle de Wolfe

An 'anti-woke' US influencer and her companion sought by police in connection with an incident at a London Underground Station have been charged with a series of offences by British Transport Police.

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US national Melissa Rein Lively, 40, was charged with assault by beating, with her companion, German national Philipp Ostermann, 37, charged with two counts of racially aggravated public order offences, following the incident at Bond Street underground station in central London last October. British Transport Police had previously released an image of two people they wished to speak to following an incident, which saw a woman allegedly assaulted and subjected to racial abuse as she travelled with her family. The incident took place at around 7.30pm when the female victim was seen entering Bond Street Underground station with her sister and two young children, one of whom was in a pushchair. A man and women were then seen walking together in front of them when the woman collided with the pushchair. Read more: Starmer blocks 11 ‘far-Right extremists’ from UK ahead of weekend protests insisting 'thug' organisers are 'peddling hatred and division' Read more: Labour's most embarrassing week yet? Minister admits 'terrible' time after party civil war breaks-out

The man is allegedly to have shouted racial abuse at the family, before his companion allegedly grabbed the woman's hair. When the victim tried to defend herself, the man is alleged to have pulled out a small bottle and said it was pepper spray before spraying it in the direction of the victim and her family. The woman shouted abuse and made lewd gestures at them before both parties left the area. Enquiries to establish what the substance was are ongoing. There were no ill effects reported.

Philip Ostermann and Melissa Rein Lively. Picture: Social media

Ms Lively, a US publicist who runs a PR firm called America First PR,, was in the running for White House Press Secretary - a position ultimately secured by Karoline Leavitt. US national Lively is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, as is the 37-year-old German national. Mr Ostermann is associate director of a Munich-based private equity firm called Aequita, with offices in Tokyo and South Carolina.