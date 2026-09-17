Patients died during the summer heat while others suffered in “suffocating atmospheres” on NHS wards, according to a survey of nurses.

The UK’s record-breaking summer heat meant that patients came to harm, according to the RCN. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Patients died during the summer heat while others suffered in “suffocating atmospheres” on NHS wards, according to a survey of nurses.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Patients fainted and other patients suffered dehydration, particularly older people. Picture: Getty

One children’s ward in Yorkshire reached 44C, according to a nurse who was surveyed, while one in the North West said the situation was “horrendous” with patients “suffering more from the effects of heat than the actual reason they are in hospital”. Another said patients fainted, and other patients suffered dehydration, particularly older people. One common theme in the survey was the effect on people with heart failure and respiratory conditions, who seemed to fare worse because of the heat. A nurse in the East of England described “patients with heart failure sitting in over 30C heat and a new ward with blocked windows”. A nurse in Wales said: “We had two frail patients for whom the extreme heat directly impacted their deaths. “Whilst it was not the only cause, if you are in respiratory failure, the heat is a death sentence.”

In one London hospital, a nurse said the heat contributed to increased respiratory distress in newborn babies. Another in a South East NHS hospital said high temperatures meant “wounds heal slower, mobility declines, and the simple act of resting becomes a battle against suffocating heat”. A palliative care nurse working in a South West hospital said “we had a palliative patient with chronic ulcers on the ward. “In the hospital’s care, during the last heatwave, the wounds festered enough that they attracted flies and were found to have maggots. “Some of his and his relative’s last memories will be knowing of and, in his case feeling, maggots in his wounds.” A nurse treating cancer patients in London said: “I’ve seen patients sweating and dripping due to the heat during chemotherapy. “There is no air conditioning running in the unit. During one particularly hot period, patients were visibly sweating throughout their treatment. This feels like a safety concern, not just a comfort issue.”

In one London hospital, a nurse said the heat contributed to increased respiratory distress in newborn babies. Picture: Alamy