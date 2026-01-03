Thousands of new magistrates are being sought to volunteer in England and Wales as part of efforts to speed up justice for victims.

"They are everyday heroes - and we need more people of every age and background to volunteer not just to deliver justice but to serve and represent their local communities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy said: "Magistrates play a vital role in our court system - hearing thousands of cases across every jurisdiction and delivering justice.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said more than 2,000 more magistrates have been trained since 2022 and the latest call seeks to increase the number of volunteers by another 2,000 within the next financial year.

The Government has launched a recruitment drive in the new year after setting out reforms to the courts system last month to tackle the crown court backlog.

"Volunteering to become a magistrate can make a real difference to your life and the lives of others - that's why I'm calling on the public to apply and play your part."

In December Mr Lammy announced proposals to overhaul the courts system, including to increase magistrates' sentencing powers up to 18 months' imprisonment, up from 12 months currently, so they will be able to deal with more serious cases.

The powers could also be extended to 24 months if necessary.

Other plans include scrapping jury trials for some cases and creating new swift courts within crown courts for a lone judge to hear cases instead.

The Magistrates' Association said the move was a "big vote of confidence" in magistrates but more resources are needed for the courts, including enough trained, well-paid legal advisers, and repairing crumbling court buildings.

All magistrates are expected to volunteer at least 13 days a year to hear cases.

According to the MoJ, latest figures show 57 per cent of magistrates are female and 14 per cent come from an ethnic minority background, aside from London where it is the highest proportion of 31 per cent.

Judiciary chiefs are looking for candidates with good communication skills, a sense of fairness and the ability to see an argument from different sides.

Magistrates are wanted across criminal, youth, and civil and family proceedings, and have specialist legal advisers to support them to deal with a range of cases.

Reacting to the move, shadow justice minister Kieran Mullan said: "David Lammy's record as Justice Secretary is calamitous. Court backlogs have soared under his watch.

"Now he is pushing plans to scrap jury trials, threatening one of the cornerstones of our legal system. This is reckless and risks undermining public confidence.

"Recruiting thousands of new magistrates is welcome - but it cannot paper over the failings of a Justice Secretary and Labour Government that has consistently failed to deliver meaningful reform."