Harry Maguire has avoided jail after being found guilty of assaulting Greek police in a Mykonos brawl in August 2020.

Read more: Man Utd footballer apologises after being banned for six games for homophobic slur

England international Maguire had been given a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days in prison five years ago, but a retrial was ordered after his legal team lodged an appeal against the verdict.

The Manchester United defender was handed a 15-month suspended sentence by a Greek court after being found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult.

According to Greek law, a conviction is nullified when an appeal is launched and fresh trial ordered.

The retrial, which was postponed on four occasions between 2023 and 2025, concluded in Syros on Wednesday with a verdict that Maguire was guilty of non-serious assault, resisting arrest, and attempted bribery.

In accordance with the reduced severity of the defender's crimes, Maguire's sentence was reduced to 15 months.

Maguire, who was not required to attend the hearing in person, denies wrongdoing and is determined to clear his name legally, sources say.

He has rejected several opportunities to settle out of court and plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The centre-back is expected to be involved in United's Premier League march against Newcastle this evening.