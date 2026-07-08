Shabana Mahmood will set out plans on Monday to amend a 1971 law preventing the removal of convicted rapist, Shabir Ahmed

Convicted Rochdale grooming gang leader Shabir Ahmed was released from prison on July 2 . Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Georgia Rowe

The Home Secretary is set to change the law to allow the deportation of a Rochdale grooming gang leader who was released from prison last week.

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Shabana Mahmood will set out plans on Monday to amend a 1971 law preventing the removal of Shabir Ahmed. Picture: Getty

Alex Norris said “all options are on the table” as the Conservatives urged him to adopt an amendment to the Bill put forward by the shadow home secretary. Ahmed is currently exempt from deportation but Mr Norris said the Government would not give up in its efforts to deport Ahmed due to his “heinous” crimes. The Government has been examining ways to deport Ahmed since his release last week. The 1971 law forbids the removal of a small group of Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK more than 50 years ago, and have lived in the UK for at least five years. The home secretary is expected to say that officials have found a way to close this loophole without jeopardising the rights of other Commonwealth citizens, including the Windrush migrants. Reports have suggested Pakistan might not accept Ahmed because he had previously renounced his citizenship, but a Number 10 spokesperson confirmed it has raised the issue with officials in Islamabad.

Mr Burnham has said he wanted to see Ahmed removed from the country. Picture: Alamy