The Home Secretary will lay out proposals for tightening up migration laws in a speech at Labour conference on Monday

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood at the Five Country Ministerial meeting at the Honourable Artillery Company, Armoury House, in the City of London. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Migrants who want to stay in the UK will have to learn English, have a clean criminal record and volunteer in their community in order to remain, the Home Secretary is set to announce.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In her speech on Monday at Labour's annual conference, Shabana Mahmood will set out new conditions for those seeking indefinite leave to remain (ILR) status in Britain. The changes comes after Nigel Farage's Reform UK said they would make migrants reapply for new visas rather than offering them ILR after 5 years in the UK. Sir Keir Starmer said that Reform's policy was "racist" - but ILR reforms are still set to be made by his Government. Under the proposals set to be laid out by Ms Mahmood, asylum seekers will need to be working, paying national insurance and not claiming benefits to be granted ILR. Read More: Mahmood wants migrants to "prove their worth to Britain" as condition for remaining in UK Read More: Starmer says Labour can 'pull this round' as he prepares for party conference amid Reform poll surge

Sir Keir Starmer said that Reform's policy was "racist" - but ILR reforms are still set to be made by his Government. Picture: Alamy

Labour said there is a "dividing line" between the Government's proposals and Reform UK's pledge to scrap settled status for all non-EU migrants. A consultation on the changes will be launched later this year. In its White Paper published in May, the Government also pledged to increase the amount of time migrants have to wait before they can apply for indefinite leave to remain in the UK to 10 years. Currently, most migrants who come to Britain on time-limited work visas can make an application for indefinite leave to remain after five years. In her speech, Ms Mahmood is also expected to express her fears that "patriotism, a force for good, is turning into something smaller, something more like ethno-nationalism". Ms Mahmood will argue her toughness on secure borders, fair migration and safe streets are essential components of an "open, generous, tolerant" country. She will also warn party members that "you won't always like what I do".

The changes comes after Nigel Farage's Reform UK said they would make migrants reapply for new visas rather than offering them ILR after 5 years in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Ms Mahmood will speak about her parents' experience of arriving in the UK, arguing the acceptance of migrants depends on their contribution to local communities. Additionally, she is expected to refer to her personal experience of shoplifting while working behind the till of her family's corner shop as a child. The Home Secretary will launch a "winter of action" scheme in a bid to tackle shoplifting. Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said Labour was "playing catch-up" with Conservative proposals to toughen indefinite leave to remain rules.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said Labour was "playing catch-up" with Conservative proposals to toughen indefinite leave to remain rules. Picture: Getty