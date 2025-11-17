The Home Secretary has been outlining the government's new measures to tackle migration

Shabana Mahmood in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Shabana Mahmood was forced to apologise to the House of Commons for her language after recalling an incident in which she was called a "f***ing p***".

In the Commons, Liberal Democrats home affairs spokesman Max Wilkinson branded the government's plans to require asylum seekers to contribute to costs as "cruel, state-sponsored robbery", adding it will not fix the system. He urged the government to "tread carefully" and to act with "fairness", "efficiency", and "compassion". Ms Mahmood responded passionately with how the division in the country has affected her personally. She said: "I wish I had the privilege of walking around this country and not seeing the division that the issue of migration and the asylum system is creating across this country. "Unfortunately I am the one who is regularly called a f***ing p*** and told to go back home."

Shabana Mahmood making a statement to the House of Commons on the asylum system. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "It is I who knows from my personal experience, and that of my constituents, just how divisive the issue of asylum has become in our country." "I do not think it is acceptable or appropriate for people in this place to not acknowledge the real experience of those who sit outside of this house. We are supposed to be in here to reflect that experience in this house," she added. Deputy Speaker Caroline Nokes asked the Home Secretary to apologise for the language used, saying it is "not acceptable", adding: "[It] does not become acceptable if it is attributed to others. She might like to apologise for the language used." Ms Mahmood responded: "I apologise, Madam Speaker. I did not mean any discourtesy. I was merely reflecting the truth of words that are used to me."

The plans hope tackle the division seen across the country . Picture: Alamy