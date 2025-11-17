Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, intends to showcase tough new changes to the asylum system to illegal migrants abroad discouraging them from arriving in the UK.

LBC can reveal that the government is planning to roll out a communications and marketing campaign in foreign countries to discourage “illegal migrants thinking of coming to Britain”.

The strategy will highlight the stringent changes to the system set to be announced by the government, including a 20-year wait for those granted asylum to settle permanently, as well as refugees being returned if their home country is deemed safe.

A Labour source told LBC: “The scale of illegal migration is placing huge pressure on communities”.

They added “It will be a simple message: it is not worth coming here because we have removed your golden ticket.”

Read more: Immigration is 'dividing our country,' insists Home Secretary ahead of UK asylum 'overhaul'

Read more: Home Secretary backs Starmer amid calls for PM to 'step aside' following fierce in-fighting at the top of government