'We have removed your golden ticket,' illegal migrants to be told as government set to launch marketing blitz abroad
A Labour source told LBC that “the scale of illegal migration is placing huge pressure on communities”.
Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, intends to showcase tough new changes to the asylum system to illegal migrants abroad discouraging them from arriving in the UK.
LBC can reveal that the government is planning to roll out a communications and marketing campaign in foreign countries to discourage “illegal migrants thinking of coming to Britain”.
The strategy will highlight the stringent changes to the system set to be announced by the government, including a 20-year wait for those granted asylum to settle permanently, as well as refugees being returned if their home country is deemed safe.
They added “It will be a simple message: it is not worth coming here because we have removed your golden ticket.”
It’s a policy idea largely inspired by the Danish government, who have taken one of the strictest immigration stances on the continent.
Copenhagen-based Broadcaster and columnist Anne Sofie Allarp told LBC that the Danish Social Democratic government currently puts “adverts in the newspapers of Middle Eastern and North African countries saying ‘please do not come to Denmark’”.
Successful asylum claims in the Scandinavian country have hit a 40-year low, with just 860 requests granted last year.
Likewise, the number of asylum applications has been diminishing, and has decreased by almost 90% over the past decade. In 2024 there were 2,333 claims in Denmark, compared with over 108,000 in the UK.
Labour claim that the sweeping reforms “will remove the incentives that draw illegal migrants to Britain, and scale up the removals of those that have no right to be here”.