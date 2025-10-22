The Home Secretary's intervention comes after several survivors stepped down from their roles

PM Meets Members Of The Jewish Community. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Britain's grooming gangs inquiry will leave "no hiding place" for those involved in the scandal, Shabana Mahmood said, after the probe faced further turmoil on Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Home Secretary also insisted the scope of the probe "will not change" amid claims its remit could be widened beyond group-based child sexual abuse. Her intervention comes after a series of resignations from survivors who had been on the inquiry's overseeing panel, citing concerns about the process so far, including a "toxic environment." Ms Mahmood acknowledged frustrations about the pace of progress towards launching the inquiry, which was announced by Sir Keir Starmer in June and is yet to appoint a chair. But she insisted the probe "is not, and will never be, watered down on my watch" and would focus on how "some of the most vulnerable people in this country" were abused "at the hands of predatory monsters." Read More: Third grooming gang survivor resigns from National Inquiry panel amid 'gaslighting' claims Read More: Largest-ever crackdown on shoplifting gangs sees thousands of items recovered by Met Police

Grooming gang survivor Ellie Reynolds accused Home Office of 'manipulation' and 'gaslighting' during a chat with LBC's Nick Ferraeri at Breakfast. Picture: LBC

"In time, we came to know this as the 'grooming gangs' scandal, though I have never thought the name matched the scale of the evil. We must call them what they were: evil child rapists," Ms Mahmood said in an op-ed for the Times and GB News. "It is essential that the victims themselves are at the heart of this inquiry. It was for that reason that we set up a victims group to support the inquiry in its inception, and throughout its work. "It was with a heavy heart, in recent days, I learnt that some members have decided to step away from the group. "Should they wish to return, the door will always remain open to them. But even if they do not, I owe it to them - and the country - to answer some of the concerns that they have raised." Read more: Survivor quits grooming gangs inquiry after citing 'toxic' culture and broken trust Read more: Government 'not giving up' on recouping millions linked to Baroness Michelle Mone, Starmer says Ms Mahmood said the probe would be "robust and rigorous," with the power to compel witnesses, and examine the ethnicity and religion of the offenders. A third survivor of historic child sex abuse has quit her role in the National Inquiry into grooming gangs. Elizabeth, not her real name, accused the inquiry of having a lack of understanding in regards to the grooming gangs scandal. She said: "What is happening now feels like a cover-up of a cover-up. "It has created a toxic environment for survivors, filled with pressures that we should not have to deal with."

Fiona Goddard stepped down from the liaison panel on Monday. Picture: Getty

Fiona Goddard and Ellie Reynolds also both resigned from the panel on Monday. Ms Goddard described a "toxic, fearful environment" while Ms Reynolds said the final turning point for her was “the push to change the remit, to widen it in ways that downplay the racial and religious motivations behind our abuse." In an interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Reynolds revealed she decided to step away from the inquiry due to the "control" the Home Office was having over survivors. She added they were not allowed to seek support from friends or family, from other survivors and were "discouraged" from speaking outside of the panel.

‘It’s another way to silence everybody.’



Ellie Reynolds, who resigned from the grooming gangs inquiry, says abuse survivors have been ‘failed’ by authorities who see them as ‘liars’. pic.twitter.com/QVjpNRkK38 — LBC (@LBC) October 21, 2025

Their departures come amid mounting pressure on the Government to move forward with the inquiry, first announced by the Prime Minister in the summer, including by setting out terms of reference and appointing a chairperson. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said the inquiry into grooming gangs is "descending into chaos" while safeguarding minister Jess Phillips said allegations the inquiry is being diluted or intentionally delayed was false. Ms Phillips told the Commons she "regrets" resignations from the inquiry but said she does not know who is on the inquiry panel of victims, stressing it is independently managed by a grooming gang charity. Concerns had been raised by survivors about the candidates shortlisted to chair the inquiry, one of whom is reportedly a former police chief Jim Gamble, and the other being social worker Annie Hudson.

Sir Keir Starmer announced the inquiry in the summer. Picture: Alamy

In her resignation later, Ms Goddard added: "This is a disturbing conflict of interest and I fear the lack of trust in services from years of failings and corruption will have a negative impact in survivor engagement with this inquiry." It is reported that Hudson has since withdrawn from the process. Ms Phillips told MPs the appointment of the chairperson is at a critical stage but said Baroness Louise Casey, in recommending a national inquiry, said she did not want a judicial-led process. Ms Phillips said: "She was explicit, and if anyone in this House can find me an institution that didn't fail these girls over the years, including our courts who took the children away from grooming gang victims, who criminalised some of them – there is no institution in our country that hasn’t failed. "We will continue today, I will meet with many of the victims and get their feedback, and I will continue to progress with that in mind."