Shabana Mahmood leaving 10 Downing Street, London, following her appointment as Home Secretary. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Shabana Mahmood will host the so-called 'Five Eyes' security alliance for talks on tackling people smuggling in her first major engagement as Home Secretary.

Counterparts from the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand will meet on in London on Monday as Sir Keir Starmer seeks to use his reshuffle to tighten the Government’s grip on immigration. It comes after an estimated 1,000 people arrived by small boat in Britain over a single day, with French authorities saying 24 people were rescued while trying to cross the English Channel. Ms Mahmood said the intelligence-sharing group would “agree new measures to protect our border”. She will meet Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Canadian public safety minister Gary Anandasangaree, Australian home affairs minister Tony Burke and New Zealand counterpart Judith Collins. Read more: Government ‘to move asylum seekers into barracks’ after Home Office shake-up Read more: 'You risk being deported’: Home Office adverts shown to migrants in France in bid to stop them crossing the Channel Saturday's arrivals mean that number of migrants coming into the UK after crossing the English Channel has topped 30,000 in record time. It is the latest milestone to be reached after record numbers of people made the dangerous journey so far this year, despite ministers seeking to crack down on people smuggling gangs.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force. Picture: Alamy

The group will also discuss new measures to tackle child sexual abuse online and as well as the spread of deadly synthetic opioids, the Home Office said. Ms Mahmood said: “Rebuilding our reputation on the world stage is how we tackle serious organised crime and secure our borders. “We have already reset our relationship with the EU, struck a people smuggling deal with the G7 and operationalised a first-of its-kind returns agreement with France. “We will agree new measures to protect our borders with our Five Eyes partners, hitting people smugglers hard. “The Five Eyes might be drawn from different corners of the globe, but we are united by our alliance. As the security threats we all face become more complex and span continents, we are stronger and safer together.”

In her first full day on the job, Ms Mahmood met the head of Scotland Yard on Saturday to receive a briefing on the policing operation in response to protests in London. Picture: Home Office

Ms Mahmood took over as Home Secretary from Yvette Cooper, who became Foreign Secretary in a major Cabinet reshuffle on Friday following the resignation of Angela Rayner. Sir Keir will be hoping to draw a line under the fallout from his former deputy’s departure as well as a difficult summer dominated by criticism of the small boats crisis. In her first full day on the job, Ms Mahmood met the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police on Saturday to receive a briefing on the policing operation in response to protests in London. “Supporting Palestine and supporting a proscribed terrorist group are not the same thing,” she said. “An honour to visit Sir Mark (Rowley) and the Metropolitan Police to see them at work policing protests yesterday.” Almost 900 people were arrested at a central London rally protesting against the banning of Palestine Action as a terror group, the force said earlier.

