The Windrush scandal erupted in 2018 when British citizens were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation despite having the right to live in Britain.

Labour MP Diane Abbott has criticised Shabana Mahmood's changes to the immigration system. Picture: Global

By Georgia Rowe

The Home Secretary has been accused of attacking lower-paid workers and warned she is at risk of creating another Windrush scandal.

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Shabana Mahmood defended her changes to the immigration system in the Commons on Monday, telling MPs those who come to the UK must “play their part”. Under the plans, those earning more than £125,000 would be able to apply for indefinite leave to remain after three years and those earning more than £50,000 or working in healthcare and education would continue to be eligible after five years. However, those earning less than £50,000 would be placed on a 10-year settlement path, an increase to the current five years policy. This was criticised by Labour MP Diane Abbott, who said: “You can come in legally, you can work legally and then have your residency rights turned upside down. How can that be fair?” Read more: Home Secretary scraps 15-year settlement wait for foreign care workers as government unveils sweeping immigration reforms Read more: 'Why's Labour making life harder for migrants?'

Ms Mahmood is “in danger of finding herself in the same position as the home secretary who was in office at the time of the Windrush scandal”, the Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP argued. The Windrush scandal – which campaigners have since said should be known as the Home Office scandal – erupted in 2018 when British citizens were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation despite having the right to live in Britain. In her response, the Home Secretary said settlement decisions are made based on the rules at the time an application is made, rather than when someone enters the country. Ms Mahmood added: “I’ve seen a number of people try to suggest that these changes to settlement are akin to what we saw during the Windrush scandal. “Again, respectfully, I do disagree with her on that. “The issue relating to the people that were caught up in the Windrush scandal was a scandal precisely because the country already had obligations to those individuals that related to their right to be in this country and failed to honour the obligation that we already had. “That is different to workers arriving in this country on temporary work visas and the rules that apply to them for settlement itself.”

The Home Secretary defended her changes to the immigration system in the Commons telling MPs those who come to the UK must "play their part". Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Labour MP Stella Creasy asked whether the increased wait time for those earning less than £50,000 would have a positive or negative impact on our economy. The Walthamstow MP said: “There are still around 200,000 people who do not earn more than £50,000 but are in work, who do not have a British spouse or connection and are not working in the care sector or public sector – for example, scientists, researchers, skilled technologists – who will now face a 10-year wait to get settlement in this country.” Ms Mahmood replied: “I do expect there to be economic benefits, not least the billions saved to DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) from people waiting longer before they are able to access benefits.” Green Party MP Hannah Spencer (Gorton and Denton) argued the changes “amount to an attack on lower-paid workers”, adding: “Does the Home Secretary agree that her changes send a clear message to people who’ve come here or people who are born here that they are worth less if they don’t earn enough?” Ms Mahmood said she “rejected that entirely”. “The highest earners, of course, pay the highest in tax, and it is our taxpayers’ money that funds the public services that we all rely upon,” she added.