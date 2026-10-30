The home secretary's planned migration reforms could risk a repeat of the Windrush scandal, campaigners have said in an open letter to Shabana Mahmood. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

By Chay Quinn

The home secretary's planned migration reforms could risk a repeat of the Windrush scandal, campaigners have said in an open letter to Shabana Mahmood.

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A letter to the home and health decretaries brands the proposals “unfair”, “punitive” and “an iteration of Windrush era policies”. The Windrush scandal – which campaigners have since said should be known as the Home Office scandal – erupted in 2018 when British citizens were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation despite having the right to live in Britain. Many lost homes and jobs and were denied access to healthcare and benefits. In their letter, the Work Rights Centre, Action for Race Equality, Care England, the Society of Radiographers and a number of MPs, said: “Windrush was a scandal borne from racist immigration policies.”

A letter to the home and health decretaries brands the proposals “unfair”, “punitive” and “an iteration of Windrush era policies”. Picture: Penelope Barritt/Alamy

Drawing parallels with Labour’s proposals to reform earned settlement, they said the changes, first announced in November 2025, “will increase workforce instability in the health and care sector – which in turn risks worsening the health and wellbeing of everyone in the UK”. The changes would double the qualifying period for settlement for most migrants from five to 10 years, and potentially triple it to 15 for care workers. The signatories said: “We write to you on behalf of Windrush survivors, racial equity, health and care and migrant rights groups to urge you to stop history from repeating itself.” There has been a backlash within Labour over the proposals, and tensions in the Cabinet surfaced when housing secretary Angela Rayner earlier this year publicly attacked the prospect of backdating the plans. Last week, amid speculation the proposals could be watered down to avoid a Labour rebellion, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he strongly supports that indefinite leave to remain is a “right to be earned”, but stopped short of committing to bringing in all of Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s reforms. Asked if he would commit to sticking to the plans, the PM said: “We’re in a position where we’ve been consulting on those reforms, and we will come forward with our decisions soon.