On the eve of Labour's annual conference in Liverpool, the Home Secretary has pledged to cut migration numbers

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to reset immigration laws so migrants have to prove their worth to Britain before being able to settle here. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to reset immigration laws so migrants have to prove their worth to Britain before being able to settle.

In an interview on the eve of Labour's annual conference in Liverpool, the Home Secretary has pledged to cut migration numbers through a number of measures. In a major change to policy, Ms Mahmood echoed the immigration stance of Nigel Farage's Reform UK, saying she wants to tighten rules around those claiming Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) in the UK. The plans will require migrants to show how they have integrated and contribute to the UK - by way of volunteering or working in their local community. Read More: Immigration drives biggest increase in UK population for 75 years Read More: 'We made it too easy': Starmer admits Labour 'did shy away' from tackling illegal migration

Ms Mahmood said migrant hotels like the controversial Bell Hotel in Epping were a "total disaster" and reiterated a promise to shut them down before the next election. Picture: Alamy

She also promised that her Home Office will cut visas issued to countries which refuse to take back their nationals who have committed crime in Britain. Ms Mahmood said migrant hotels like the controversial Bell Hotel in Epping were a "total disaster" and reiterated a promise to shut them down before the next election. Speaking ahead of the Labour Party conference, Ms Mahmood told The Sun on Sunday that immigration was "too high". She said: “The pace of that migration has been very, very fast. I totally understand why people have concerns about it. “We need legal migration, it is a good thing. We are a country that has always welcomed people who want to come and work here. “But I think in addition to living and working here there is a bigger thing to do as well which is to make sure that people are making a contribution to their wider community and wider society.”

Sir Keir Starmer's government is under pressure on many fronts ahead of his party conference in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy