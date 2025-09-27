Mahmood wants migrants to "prove their worth to Britain" as condition for remaining in UK
On the eve of Labour's annual conference in Liverpool, the Home Secretary has pledged to cut migration numbers
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to reset immigration laws so migrants have to prove their worth to Britain before being able to settle.
In an interview on the eve of Labour's annual conference in Liverpool, the Home Secretary has pledged to cut migration numbers through a number of measures.
In a major change to policy, Ms Mahmood echoed the immigration stance of Nigel Farage's Reform UK, saying she wants to tighten rules around those claiming Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) in the UK.
The plans will require migrants to show how they have integrated and contribute to the UK - by way of volunteering or working in their local community.
She also promised that her Home Office will cut visas issued to countries which refuse to take back their nationals who have committed crime in Britain.
Ms Mahmood said migrant hotels like the controversial Bell Hotel in Epping were a "total disaster" and reiterated a promise to shut them down before the next election.
Speaking ahead of the Labour Party conference, Ms Mahmood told The Sun on Sunday that immigration was "too high".
She said: “The pace of that migration has been very, very fast. I totally understand why people have concerns about it.
“We need legal migration, it is a good thing. We are a country that has always welcomed people who want to come and work here.
“But I think in addition to living and working here there is a bigger thing to do as well which is to make sure that people are making a contribution to their wider community and wider society.”
She directly referenced the threat of the Far Right as a reason that Labour need to get a grip on immigration.
She told the newspaper: “I think securing the border is fundamental to holding the country together.
“I know if I'm not able to get this mess sorted out, then there will be more division in our country.
“The Far Right is on the rise. I think that's a dangerous moment for the country.”