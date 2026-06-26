The Home Office said the new system would “operate at a much higher capacity” than the current UK Resettlement Scheme

The Home Secretary has pledged to save the asylum system “for generations to come”. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The Home Secretary has pledged to save the asylum system “for generations to come” as she announced the opening of new safe routes for refugees from the autumn.

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But plans announced by Shabana Mahmood on Friday night will also see changes to human rights laws that will make it easier to deport people in the country illegally. Ms Mahmood said: “I will open new legal routes for genuine refugees, while closing loopholes that have been too often abused. “My goal is simple: to ensure we have an asylum system not just today, but for generations to come.” The new safe routes will allow communities and some “trusted” universities to sponsor refugees to come to the UK. It has been inspired by a Canadian scheme that has settled 400,000 people in the country since 1979. Read more: 'I won't be intimidated': Migration minister hits back after Home Secretary demands he is sacked Read more: Downing Street 'concerned' after US pilot avoids UK trial for strangling woman

The new safe routes will allow communities and some “trusted” universities to sponsor refugees to come to the UK. Picture: Alamy

A separate route allowing employers to sponsor refugees is also expected to open next year. The Home Office did not say how many refugees it expected to use the new routes, but it did say the system would “operate at a much higher capacity” than the current UK Resettlement Scheme that provides a route for only a small number of people each year. In addition to the new routes, Ms Mahmood has said a new Immigration and Asylum Bill will seek to prevent “abuse” of human rights laws, including the right to a family life and modern slavery protections. The new law will tighten the definition of “family” for the purposes of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), restricting it to immediate family members only. Critics of the asylum system have focused on Article 8 of the ECHR, saying it has been used to frustrate the deportation of people with no right to be in the UK. The Home Office said the new definition would prevent situations such as one that prevented the deportation of a convicted domestic abuser from Poland because he acted as a “father figure” to his nephew.

Inflatable dinghies and outboard engines stored in a Port Authority yard in Dover, south-east England, that are believed to have been used by migrants who were picked up at sea whilst crossing the English Channel from France. Picture: Getty