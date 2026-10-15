Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has warned Eritrea could face a complete visa ban unless it agrees to accept the return of more small boat migrants and convicted criminals.

Ms Mahmood said the east African country had refused to co-operate with the return of its nationals, adding that other nations could face similar visa restrictions if they failed to accept migrant returns.

She said Eritrea has refused "every chance" to accept the return of criminals and those with no right to be in the UK.

"Unlike other countries, it has refused," she said.

“My message to the Eritrean government is simple: take back your nationals or face a complete ban on your citizens entering the UK.

“I will not hesitate to impose further measures on other countries refusing to cooperate.”

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