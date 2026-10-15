Mahmood threatens complete visa ban on Eritreans over migrant returns
The move follows similar threats of visa sanctions against Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2025.
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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has warned Eritrea could face a complete visa ban unless it agrees to accept the return of more small boat migrants and convicted criminals.
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Ms Mahmood said the east African country had refused to co-operate with the return of its nationals, adding that other nations could face similar visa restrictions if they failed to accept migrant returns.
She said Eritrea has refused "every chance" to accept the return of criminals and those with no right to be in the UK.
"Unlike other countries, it has refused," she said.
“My message to the Eritrean government is simple: take back your nationals or face a complete ban on your citizens entering the UK.
“I will not hesitate to impose further measures on other countries refusing to cooperate.”
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It has been reported that Eritrean diplomats in the UK have had their fast-track visa access stripped and face restrictions on their movement outside London without the permission of the Foreign Office.
The move follows similar threats of visa sanctions against Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2025.
Angola and Namibia subsequently agreed to co-operate with demands on migrant returns following the warnings, while the Democratic Republic of Congo faced visa restrictions before reaching an agreement with the UK in February.
In March, ministers also placed an emergency brake on visas for nationals from four countries after the Home Secretary accused them of exploiting Britain’s generosity to claim asylum.
Study visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan were also halted, as were work visas for Afghans.