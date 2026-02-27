Shabana Mahmood will warn Labour MPs against a radical shift to the left in the wake of the Green by-election win in Gorton and Denton

Mahmood to warn against shift to the left after shock Green win . Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Shabana Mahmood will next week warn Labour MPs against a radical shift to the left in the wake of the Green by-election win - and insist that all voters want to see controls on migration.

The Greens seized the seat of Gorton and Denton in the early hours of Friday morning - sending shockwaves across Westminster. The Home Secretary, who visited Denmark last week, will be laying out her plans to change the law in the coming days. LBC has been told there will be a focus on increasing upfront financial incentives for failed asylum seekers to return home earlier in the process. The Danes currently offer up to £30,000 to speed up removals - and have halved the number of people awaiting deportation with this approach. The Home Office claims that hundreds of families who have failed their claims are still spending years in taxpayer-funded asylum hotels while they await their removal. It can cost the Home Office up to £158,000 for a family of three each year, because support continues regardless of their compliance with the system. Read more: Polanski says Starmer 'lied to the British public' and accuses Labour of running 'smear' campaign after by-election win Read more: Reform UK reports ‘family voting’ to police after coming second in Gorton and Denton by-election

Ms Mahmood hopes that offering extra financial incentives upfront will encourage them to return home earlier, saving money for the taxpayer. She will warn against a shift to the left or right in the battle of ideas in a major immigration pitch to MPs next week. Labour sources insisted that the Home Secretary’s strategy of positioning the government between the “fairy tale” policies of Zack Polanski and the “nightmare” of closed borders under Nigel Farage was the best way to restore trust in the migration system. One source said: “The idea that we are losing Muslim voters over immigration is plain wrong." The Prime Minister insisted after the result that he’s going to carry on “delivering” - but some MPs are demanding a change in direction to pivot towards the left. Sir Keir has long championed a political strategy of arguing that the Labour Party is the only party that can fight Reform and win. But this week’s loss is his second by-election defeat to a rival left-wing party.

Green Party newly elected Member of Parliament Hannah Spencer, left, embraces party leader Zack Polanski. Picture: Alamy