Mahmood to warn against Labour turning left after by-election defeat as she launches new asylum overhaul
The Greens seized the seat of Gorton and Denton in the early hours of Friday morning - sending shockwaves across Westminster.
The Home Secretary, who visited Denmark last week, will be laying out her plans to change the law in the coming days.
LBC has been told there will be a focus on increasing upfront financial incentives for failed asylum seekers to return home earlier in the process.
The Danes currently offer up to £30,000 to speed up removals - and have halved the number of people awaiting deportation with this approach.
The Home Office claims that hundreds of families who have failed their claims are still spending years in taxpayer-funded asylum hotels while they await their removal.
It can cost the Home Office up to £158,000 for a family of three each year, because support continues regardless of their compliance with the system.
Ms Mahmood hopes that offering extra financial incentives upfront will encourage them to return home earlier, saving money for the taxpayer.
She will warn against a shift to the left or right in the battle of ideas in a major immigration pitch to MPs next week.
Labour sources insisted that the Home Secretary’s strategy of positioning the government between the “fairy tale” policies of Zack Polanski and the “nightmare” of closed borders under Nigel Farage was the best way to restore trust in the migration system.
One source said: “The idea that we are losing Muslim voters over immigration is plain wrong."
The Prime Minister insisted after the result that he’s going to carry on “delivering” - but some MPs are demanding a change in direction to pivot towards the left.
Sir Keir has long championed a political strategy of arguing that the Labour Party is the only party that can fight Reform and win.
But this week’s loss is his second by-election defeat to a rival left-wing party.
The Home Secretary is expected to make the case that controlling borders and shaking up the migration system is consistent with Labour values - even in the wake of a shock win from the left.
She will say: “The levels of illegal migration are putting immense strain on our country, and our public services – creating division within communities across the country.
“Illegal migration is undermining the contract between government and its citizens – eroding support for the asylum system entirely.
“But Denmark shows us how to be firm but fair: removing illegal migrant families that are from safe countries while providing refuge to those in genuine need.
“That is why we will follow the Danish model to restore order and control to our borders.”
Government insiders insist that the asylum policies announced last year have broad support from both Labour and Green voters.
More in Common polling showed that 53 per cent of Green voters backed supporting refugees returning to their home country when possible rather than focusing on integration.
There was 46 per cent support for restricting asylum status in the UK to just one or two years, rather than permanently.
The Home Secretary revealed plans at the end of last year to prevent asylum seekers from getting the right to stay in the UK permanently.
It’s expected they will have to reapply regularly under the new system, which is to be implemented within months.
Those claiming asylum will be expected to return to their home country if it’s deemed safe in future, including former warzones like Syria and Afghanistan.
Ms Mahmood will attempt to set a vision that is “fair, firm and compassionate” and that rewards people who want to contribute to British society.
Immigration policy under Mr Farage will see a “nightmare” of closed borders, allies expect her to argue.
But under Green leader Mr Polanski, it will see an open border which will “fuel human trafficking and place communities and public services under even more strain".
The Home Secretary will attempt to sell the story of Denmark to sceptical Labour MPs in a bid to prevent another backbench rebellion, and will say the current system is offering chaos at Britain’s borders.
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, who called a snap election in the small Scandinavian nation last week, has introduced several stricter migration rules - including restricting reunification cases to those over the age of 24.
Ministers attempted to strike a “middle line” on immigration policy where they took voters’ concerns carefully, while vowing to uphold migration rights.