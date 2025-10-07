Maidstone Borough Council says that it is seeking the pardon as a way to build a "more inclusive community"

Witches prepare for Halloween evening as trick or treating gets underway across the UK. Picture: GUY HARROP/ALAMY

By Rebecca Henrys

Maidstone Borough Council is calling on the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, to pardon hundreds of women executed for witchcraft between the 16th and 18th centuries.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stuart Jeffery, leader of Maidstone Borough Council, has written to the government asking for legislation to be introduced that would grant a general pardon to women persecuted under the Witchcraft Act (1562). The council shared a post on social media that said: "Their persecution was rooted in misogyny, not magic. These women were poor, single, widowed, or healers, not criminals. "They weren’t witches. They were women who had no one to speak for them." Mr Jeffrey has drawn a comparison to the 2013 Turing's Law, named after World War 2 code-breaker Alan Turing, which granted a pardon to those convicted of same-sex relationships. Read more: Spy Dog children's books pulled from shelves over web link that directs children to porn website Read more: Police officers shared 'grossly offensive' WhatsApp messages, misconduct hearing finds

Home Secretary called upon to introduce legislation to pardon women executed under the Witchcraft Act. Picture: Maidstone Borough Council

In his letter to the Home Secretary, he writes: "These historic acts of murder cannot be undone, but those women could be granted a general pardon by a similar route." Maidstone Borough Council says that it is seeking the pardon as a way to build a "more inclusive community" by "acknowledging past injustices" and "working to prevent future ones". It follows a petition submitted to the authority by a local group that called for a permanent memorial to be erected in Maidstone to honour several women executed in the town. The petition said that "the vindication of these women is as relevant today as ever, as we seek to redress social injustice against a continuing backdrop of religious division, fear and misinformation." Mr Jeffrey states: "Anne Ashby, Mary Brown, Anne Martyn, Mildred Wright, Susan Pickenden, Anne Wilson (all of Cranbrook), and Mary Read, were convicted not for acts of maleficia, but for being poor, single, widowed, or healers."

Original entrance of the Maidstone Museum & Art Gallery. Picture: Alamy