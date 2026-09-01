Scottish Police has confirmed that the suspect in the murder of two men in Glasgow has been found dead.

Paul Lafferty, 50 and Gary Beaton, 54, were found dead in Partick’s Chancellor Street at around 4:40 pm on Sunday 16th August. It is believed they were fatally stabbed.

A manhunt was launched by Police Scotland, who carried out extensive inquiries on the case.

A 38-year-old man was found seriously injured the subsequent day in the Broomielaw area of the city, below the George V Bridge, at around 1:40 pm.

He was declared dead at the scene, and his death is not considered suspicious.

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