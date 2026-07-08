Calls are growing among top Democrats for Graham Platner, Maine's Democratic candidate for the US Senate, to drop out of the race after a woman he previously dated accused him of sexual assault.

The allegation was published by Politico on Monday, with the woman accusing Platner of entering her home uninvited and assaulting her after what she described as an on-and-off relationship.

Platner, a former Marine and oyster farmer, denied the allegation, calling it "categorically false", but said he was "taking the time to reflect on the best path forward" in the race.

The race plays a key role in the Democrats' chances of gaining control of the Senate.

Senior Democrats have since turned on the candidate, with Senator Bernie Sanders saying he had urged him to step aside, while Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand described the claims as “incredibly disturbing”.

The Maine Democratic Party has also called on Platner to withdraw, saying “multiple women have made serious, credible allegations” against him.

The allegations are the latest blow to a campaign already hit by controversy, including the discovery of a tattoo on his chest resembling a Nazi symbol.

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