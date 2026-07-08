Pressure mounts on Maine Democrat Senate hopeful to quit race over sexual assault allegation
The allegations are the latest blow to a campaign already hit by controversy, including the discovery of a tattoo on his chest resembling a Nazi symbol
Calls are growing among top Democrats for Graham Platner, Maine's Democratic candidate for the US Senate, to drop out of the race after a woman he previously dated accused him of sexual assault.
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The allegation was published by Politico on Monday, with the woman accusing Platner of entering her home uninvited and assaulting her after what she described as an on-and-off relationship.
Platner, a former Marine and oyster farmer, denied the allegation, calling it "categorically false", but said he was "taking the time to reflect on the best path forward" in the race.
The race plays a key role in the Democrats' chances of gaining control of the Senate.
Senior Democrats have since turned on the candidate, with Senator Bernie Sanders saying he had urged him to step aside, while Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand described the claims as “incredibly disturbing”.
The Maine Democratic Party has also called on Platner to withdraw, saying “multiple women have made serious, credible allegations” against him.
The allegations are the latest blow to a campaign already hit by controversy, including the discovery of a tattoo on his chest resembling a Nazi symbol.
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Jenny Racicot, 41, told Politico that Platner entered her Maine home uninvited and sexually assaulted her after the pair had an on-and-off relationship lasting more than two years.
She said she cut off contact after telling him the encounter was not consensual.
Racicot said she decided to speak publicly after other women accused Platner of mistreatment in a New York Times report last month.
Platner denied the allegations and refused to quit the race.
Several prominent backers, including Congressman Ro Khanna and Senators Martin Heinrich and Ruben Gallego, have since pulled their endorsements.
Republican Khanna called the report serious and credible, adding "Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement," while Heinrich described the allegations as "appalling".
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has also joined the growing list of politicians calling for Platner to step down, saying it was "time for him to drop out of the race".
Platner is due to face Republican Senator Susan Collins in November in a race seen as important to Democratic hopes of retaking the Senate.
He faces a July 13 deadline to withdraw if Democrats are to replace him on the ballot.
His campaign has been rocked by multiple scandals, including backlash over a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol, resurfaced online comments about rape, and reports of explicit messages sent outside his marriage.
Platner has apologised for some of the past remarks and insisted he should be judged on who he is now.