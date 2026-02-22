Some £1.6 billion over three years will be provided to early years, schools and colleges through an “inclusive mainstream fund”.

Schools will receive extra funding for SEND pupils. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Mainstream schools will receive direct funding to support children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) as part of a £4 billion package to make the system more inclusive.

Targeted interventions such as small-group language work will be invested in, as well as help for staff to introduce adaptive teaching styles, as part of a major Government overhaul to be announced on Monday. Some £1.6 billion over three years will be provided to early years, schools and colleges through an “inclusive mainstream fund”. Another £1.8 billion over the same period will go towards creating an “experts at hand” service, made up of specialists such as Send teachers and speech and language therapists in every area. Schools will be able to draw from this bank on demand regardless of whether pupils have education, health and care plans (EHCPs) – legal documents setting out the support children with Send are entitled to – the Department for Education (DfE) said. Some unions broadly welcomed the commitment to reform but NASUWT warned the funding was “barely a drop in the bucket” of what was necessary, while others said they would be scrutinising the details to see whether more was needed. A further £200 million will be invested in Send outreach teams for communities, and another £200 million for local authorities to “transform how they operate in line with our reforms while maintaining current Send services”, the DfE said. Read more: Schools in England given Send budget in education support overhaul Read more: Government to write off 90% of councils’ past SEND deficits

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer promised “tailored support” for families and an end to the “one size fits all system”. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer promised “tailored support” for families and an end to the “one size fits all system”.“I’ve heard first hand the struggles and exhaustion faced by too many parents who feel they have to fight the system to get their child the support they need,” he said. “But getting the right support should never be a battle – it should be a given.” Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the Government was “fiercely ambitious for children and young people with Send”, who deserve a system that “lifts them up, and that puts no limit on what they can go on to achieve”. She said: “These reforms are a watershed moment for a generation of young people and generations to come, and a major milestone in this Government’s mission to make sure opportunity is for each and every child.” But NASUWT general secretary Matt Wrack said the idea that Send provision could be adequately overhauled with “this low level of funding” was “ridiculous”. “While increased early support for Send is welcome, years of underfunding and diminished external services mean that this new funding is barely a drop in the bucket of the investment necessary to drive real improvement in schools,” he said.“£1.6 billion over three years may sound like a lot of money, but it equates to just a few thousand pounds per setting.”