The Hong Kong government reported four deaths and said three other people were taken to hospital

A general view showing the major fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po on November 26, 2025 in Hong Kong. Picture: Kobe Li/Nexpher Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A fire spread across multiple high-rise apartment buildings in a Hong Kong housing complex on Wednesday, killing at least four people and leaving others trapped inside.

Video from the scene showed at least five buildings close to each other ablaze, with flames coming out of many of the apartments' windows. Firefighters were aiming water at the blaze from high up on ladder trucks. The raging fire sent up a column of flames and thick smoke as it spread on bamboo scaffolding and construction netting that had been set up around the exterior of the complex in the city's Tai Po district.

Records show the housing complex consisted of eight blocks housing almost 2,000 apartments. The Hong Kong government reported four deaths and said three other people were taken to hospital. Two of the people injured were in critical condition and the other person was stable, a brief statement said. Police said they had received multiple reports of people trapped in the affected buildings. Local media said that one of the dead was a firefighter, but that could not be immediately confirmed. The blaze was reported mid-afternoon and upgraded to the second highest level of severity, the Fire Services Department said.

